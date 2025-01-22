Senate Bill 46 Printer's Number 19
PENNSYLVANIA, January 22 - (1) effectuate an arrest;
(2) overcome resistance or threatened resistance to
effectuate an arrest; or
(3) protect the law enforcement officer or any other
individual from injury or death.
"Law enforcement agency." A law enforcement agency in this
Commonwealth that is the employer of a law enforcement officer.
"Law enforcement officer." The term shall have the same
meaning as the term "peace officer" under 18 Pa.C.S. § 501
(relating to definitions).
"Professional law enforcement association." A law
enforcement membership association that works for the needs of
state or local law enforcement agencies. The term includes the
International Association of Chiefs of Police, the National
Sheriffs' Association, the Fraternal Order of Police and the
National Association of School Resource Officers.
"Reasonable alternatives." Tactics and methods used by a law
enforcement officer or school security personnel to effectuate
an arrest or detainment that do not unreasonably increase the
risk posed to the law enforcement officer or another individual,
including verbal communication, distance, warnings, de-
escalation tactics and techniques, tactical repositioning and
other tactics and techniques intended to stabilize the situation
and reduce the immediacy of the risk so that more time, options
and resources can be called upon to resolve the situation
without the use of a firearm, taser, explosive device, chemical
agent, baton, impact projectile, blunt instrument, hand, fist,
foot, canine or vehicle against an individual.
"School entity." The term shall have the same meaning as
defined under section 1301-C of the act of March 10, 1949
20250SB0046PN0019 - 3 -
