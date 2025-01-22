Senate Bill 46 Printer's Number 19

PENNSYLVANIA, January 22 - (1) effectuate an arrest;

(2) overcome resistance or threatened resistance to

effectuate an arrest; or

(3) protect the law enforcement officer or any other

individual from injury or death.

"Law enforcement agency." A law enforcement agency in this

Commonwealth that is the employer of a law enforcement officer.

"Law enforcement officer." The term shall have the same

meaning as the term "peace officer" under 18 Pa.C.S. § 501

(relating to definitions).

"Professional law enforcement association." A law

enforcement membership association that works for the needs of

state or local law enforcement agencies. The term includes the

International Association of Chiefs of Police, the National

Sheriffs' Association, the Fraternal Order of Police and the

National Association of School Resource Officers.

"Reasonable alternatives." Tactics and methods used by a law

enforcement officer or school security personnel to effectuate

an arrest or detainment that do not unreasonably increase the

risk posed to the law enforcement officer or another individual,

including verbal communication, distance, warnings, de-

escalation tactics and techniques, tactical repositioning and

other tactics and techniques intended to stabilize the situation

and reduce the immediacy of the risk so that more time, options

and resources can be called upon to resolve the situation

without the use of a firearm, taser, explosive device, chemical

agent, baton, impact projectile, blunt instrument, hand, fist,

foot, canine or vehicle against an individual.

"School entity." The term shall have the same meaning as

defined under section 1301-C of the act of March 10, 1949

