Senate Bill 65 Printer's Number 26

PENNSYLVANIA, January 22 - vehicle meeting or overtaking any school bus stopped on a

highway or trafficway shall stop at least [ten] 15 feet before

reaching the school bus when the red signal lights on the school

bus are flashing and the side stop signal arms are activated

under section 4552(b.1) (relating to general requirements for

school buses). The driver shall not proceed until the flashing

red signal lights are no longer actuated. In no event shall a

driver of a vehicle resume motion of the vehicle until the

school children who may have alighted from the school bus have

reached a place of safety. The driver of a vehicle approaching

an intersection at which a school bus is stopped shall stop his

vehicle at that intersection until the flashing red signal

lights are no longer actuated.

* * *

(j) [Penalty] Penalties.--

(1) A person who violates subsection (a) or (f.1)

commits a summary offense and shall, upon conviction, be

sentenced to pay a fine of no less than $250 and no more than

$500 and a $35 surcharge. For a second or subsequent offense

under this paragraph, the person commits a summary offense

and shall, upon conviction, be sentenced to pay a fine of no

less than $500 and a $35 surcharge and attend a driver

improvement school or undergo a special examination. The

surcharge shall be deposited into the School Bus Safety Grant

Program Account.

(2) A person who violates subsection (b) commits a

summary offense and shall, upon conviction, be sentenced to

pay a fine of no less than $100 and a $35 surcharge. For a

second or subsequent offense under this paragraph, the person

commits a summary offense and shall, upon conviction, be

20250SB0065PN0026 - 5 -

30

