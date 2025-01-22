Senate Bill 65 Printer's Number 26
PENNSYLVANIA, January 22 - vehicle meeting or overtaking any school bus stopped on a
highway or trafficway shall stop at least [ten] 15 feet before
reaching the school bus when the red signal lights on the school
bus are flashing and the side stop signal arms are activated
under section 4552(b.1) (relating to general requirements for
school buses). The driver shall not proceed until the flashing
red signal lights are no longer actuated. In no event shall a
driver of a vehicle resume motion of the vehicle until the
school children who may have alighted from the school bus have
reached a place of safety. The driver of a vehicle approaching
an intersection at which a school bus is stopped shall stop his
vehicle at that intersection until the flashing red signal
lights are no longer actuated.
* * *
(j) [Penalty] Penalties.--
(1) A person who violates subsection (a) or (f.1)
commits a summary offense and shall, upon conviction, be
sentenced to pay a fine of no less than $250 and no more than
$500 and a $35 surcharge. For a second or subsequent offense
under this paragraph, the person commits a summary offense
and shall, upon conviction, be sentenced to pay a fine of no
less than $500 and a $35 surcharge and attend a driver
improvement school or undergo a special examination. The
surcharge shall be deposited into the School Bus Safety Grant
Program Account.
(2) A person who violates subsection (b) commits a
summary offense and shall, upon conviction, be sentenced to
pay a fine of no less than $100 and a $35 surcharge. For a
second or subsequent offense under this paragraph, the person
commits a summary offense and shall, upon conviction, be
20250SB0065PN0026 - 5 -
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.