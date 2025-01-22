Senate Bill 66 Printer's Number 27
PENNSYLVANIA, January 22 - (v) A gift card or certificate.
(vi) Virtual currency.
(2) The term does not include:
(i) An expenditure or other transaction subject to
reporting under Article XVI of the act of June 3, 1937
(P.L.1333, No.320), known as the Pennsylvania Election
Code.
(ii) A commercial loan made in the ordinary course
of business.
(iii) A transaction involving reasonable
consideration of equal or greater value.
(iv) A cash gift from a parent, sibling, spouse,
child, stepchild, stepparent, stepsibling, grandparent,
grandchild, parent-in-law , sibling-in-law or other close
relative when the circumstances make it clear that the
motivation for the action was a personal or family
relationship.
(v) A cash gift available to the public or offered
to members of a group or class in which membership is not
related to being a public official or public employee.
(vi) An award or prize given to competitors in any
contest or event open to the public, including random
drawings.
"Commercial loan made in the ordinary course of business." A
loan from a bank or other financial institution on terms
generally available to the public.
* * *
"Lobbyist." An individual, association, corporation,
partnership, business trust or other entity that is registered
as a lobbyist under Chapter 13A (relating to lobbying
