Senate Bill 79 Printer's Number 35
PENNSYLVANIA, January 22 - PRINTER'S NO. 35
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
79
Session of
2025
INTRODUCED BY BROOKS, LANGERHOLC, PENNYCUICK, BROWN, MASTRIANO
AND STEFANO, JANUARY 22, 2025
REFERRED TO JUDICIARY, JANUARY 22, 2025
AN ACT
Amending Title 42 (Judiciary and Judicial Procedure) of the
Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in limitation of time
relating to criminal proceedings, further providing for other
offenses.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Section 5552(b)(1) of Title 42 of the
Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes is amended to read:
§ 5552. Other offenses.
* * *
(b) Major offenses.--A prosecution for any of the following
offenses must be commenced within five years after it is
committed:
(1) Under the following provisions of Title 18 (relating
to crimes and offenses):
Section 901 (relating to criminal attempt) involving
attempt to commit murder where no murder occurs.
Section 902 (relating to criminal solicitation)
involving solicitation to commit murder where no murder
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
