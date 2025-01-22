Submit Release
Senate Bill 79 Printer's Number 35

PENNSYLVANIA, January 22 - PRINTER'S NO. 35

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

79

Session of

2025

INTRODUCED BY BROOKS, LANGERHOLC, PENNYCUICK, BROWN, MASTRIANO

AND STEFANO, JANUARY 22, 2025

REFERRED TO JUDICIARY, JANUARY 22, 2025

AN ACT

Amending Title 42 (Judiciary and Judicial Procedure) of the

Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in limitation of time

relating to criminal proceedings, further providing for other

offenses.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Section 5552(b)(1) of Title 42 of the

Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes is amended to read:

§ 5552. Other offenses.

* * *

(b) Major offenses.--A prosecution for any of the following

offenses must be commenced within five years after it is

committed:

(1) Under the following provisions of Title 18 (relating

to crimes and offenses):

Section 901 (relating to criminal attempt) involving

attempt to commit murder where no murder occurs.

Section 902 (relating to criminal solicitation)

involving solicitation to commit murder where no murder

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

