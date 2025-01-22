Senate Bill 64 Printer's Number 25
PENNSYLVANIA, January 22 - under this section and the establishment of the criteria
necessary to use and display the logotype and the applications
and instructions on how to complete and submit an application,
the department shall post on a publicly accessible Internet
website of the department a notice that:
(1) The logotype under this section is available to an
eligible business.
(2) Includes the criteria necessary to receive a license
to use and display the logotype and allows for access to the
applications and instructions on how to complete and submit
the applications.
(f) Issuance.--The department shall issue a license to use
and display the logotype to an applicant deemed eligible under
subsection (c).
(g) Penalty.--
(1) An individual commits a misdemeanor of the third
degree if the individual fraudulently holds the individual
out to be a veteran for the purpose of obtaining a license or
using a logotype under this subchapter.
(2) Notwithstanding any other provision of law, the full
amount of each fine collected for a violation of paragraph
(1) shall be deposited into the Veterans' Trust Fund.
(h) Report.--By March 31 of each year, the department shall
prepare an annual report on the number of veteran-owned
businesses issued a license to use the logotype and the annual
applications and renewals of the license to use the logotype. A
copy of the report shall be sent to the Veterans Affairs and
Emergency Preparedness Committee of the Senate and the Veterans
Affairs and Emergency Preparedness Committee of the House of
Representatives.
