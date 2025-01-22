Senate Bill 64 Printer's Number 25

PENNSYLVANIA, January 22 - under this section and the establishment of the criteria

necessary to use and display the logotype and the applications

and instructions on how to complete and submit an application,

the department shall post on a publicly accessible Internet

website of the department a notice that:

(1) The logotype under this section is available to an

eligible business.

(2) Includes the criteria necessary to receive a license

to use and display the logotype and allows for access to the

applications and instructions on how to complete and submit

the applications.

(f) Issuance.--The department shall issue a license to use

and display the logotype to an applicant deemed eligible under

subsection (c).

(g) Penalty.--

(1) An individual commits a misdemeanor of the third

degree if the individual fraudulently holds the individual

out to be a veteran for the purpose of obtaining a license or

using a logotype under this subchapter.

(2) Notwithstanding any other provision of law, the full

amount of each fine collected for a violation of paragraph

(1) shall be deposited into the Veterans' Trust Fund.

(h) Report.--By March 31 of each year, the department shall

prepare an annual report on the number of veteran-owned

businesses issued a license to use the logotype and the annual

applications and renewals of the license to use the logotype. A

copy of the report shall be sent to the Veterans Affairs and

Emergency Preparedness Committee of the Senate and the Veterans

Affairs and Emergency Preparedness Committee of the House of

Representatives.

