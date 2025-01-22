Senate Bill 71 Printer's Number 29
PENNSYLVANIA, January 22 - PRINTER'S NO. 29
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
71
Session of
2025
INTRODUCED BY STREET, SCHWANK, TARTAGLIONE, HUTCHINSON, COSTA,
HAYWOOD AND KANE, JANUARY 22, 2025
REFERRED TO STATE GOVERNMENT, JANUARY 22, 2025
AN ACT
Designating the Pennsylvania Judicial Center as the Chief
Justice Robert N. C. Nix, Jr. Judicial Center; and imposing
duties on the Department of General Services.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Designation.
The Pennsylvania Judicial Center in the City of Harrisburg is
designated as, and shall be referred to as, the Chief Justice
Robert N. C. Nix, Jr. Judicial Center.
Section 2. Duties of Department of General Services.
The Department of General Services shall arrange for the
fabrication of appropriate plaques or markers with the name
designated under section 1 and shall affix the plaques or
markers to the building.
Section 3. Effective date.
This act shall take effect in 60 days.
