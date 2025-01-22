Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,634 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 402,414 in the last 365 days.

Senate Bill 71 Printer's Number 29

PENNSYLVANIA, January 22 - PRINTER'S NO. 29

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

71

Session of

2025

INTRODUCED BY STREET, SCHWANK, TARTAGLIONE, HUTCHINSON, COSTA,

HAYWOOD AND KANE, JANUARY 22, 2025

REFERRED TO STATE GOVERNMENT, JANUARY 22, 2025

AN ACT

Designating the Pennsylvania Judicial Center as the Chief

Justice Robert N. C. Nix, Jr. Judicial Center; and imposing

duties on the Department of General Services.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Designation.

The Pennsylvania Judicial Center in the City of Harrisburg is

designated as, and shall be referred to as, the Chief Justice

Robert N. C. Nix, Jr. Judicial Center.

Section 2. Duties of Department of General Services.

The Department of General Services shall arrange for the

fabrication of appropriate plaques or markers with the name

designated under section 1 and shall affix the plaques or

markers to the building.

Section 3. Effective date.

This act shall take effect in 60 days.

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Senate Bill 71 Printer's Number 29

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more