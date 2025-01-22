Senate Bill 71 Printer's Number 29

PENNSYLVANIA, January 22 - PRINTER'S NO. 29

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

71

Session of

2025

INTRODUCED BY STREET, SCHWANK, TARTAGLIONE, HUTCHINSON, COSTA,

HAYWOOD AND KANE, JANUARY 22, 2025

REFERRED TO STATE GOVERNMENT, JANUARY 22, 2025

AN ACT

Designating the Pennsylvania Judicial Center as the Chief

Justice Robert N. C. Nix, Jr. Judicial Center; and imposing

duties on the Department of General Services.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Designation.

The Pennsylvania Judicial Center in the City of Harrisburg is

designated as, and shall be referred to as, the Chief Justice

Robert N. C. Nix, Jr. Judicial Center.

Section 2. Duties of Department of General Services.

The Department of General Services shall arrange for the

fabrication of appropriate plaques or markers with the name

designated under section 1 and shall affix the plaques or

markers to the building.

Section 3. Effective date.

This act shall take effect in 60 days.

