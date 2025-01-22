Senate Bill 78 Printer's Number 34
PENNSYLVANIA, January 22 - PRINTER'S NO. 34
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
78
Session of
2025
INTRODUCED BY PITTMAN, JANUARY 22, 2025
REFERRED TO TRANSPORTATION, JANUARY 22, 2025
AN ACT
Designating a bridge, identified as Bridge Key 67586, located
over the South Branch of Bear Run on State Route 1053 in
Banks Township, Indiana County, as the PFC John Tabacsko
Memorial Bridge.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. John Tabacsko Memorial Bridge.
(a) Findings.--The General Assembly finds and declares as
follows:
(1) PFC John Tabacsko, a native of Banks Township, gave
his life in service to his country during World War II.
(2) Before entering the service, PFC Tabacsko was
employed by the Clark Coal Company near Bear Run.
(3) PFC Tabacsko entered the Army in August 1942 and
completed basic training at Camp Wheeler, Georgia.
(4) PFC Tabacsko served with the 472 Field Artillery
Battalion in Company B for seven months during his time of
service.
(5) On March 24, 1945, PFC John Tabacsko was killed in
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.