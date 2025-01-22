Senate Bill 78 Printer's Number 34

PENNSYLVANIA, January 22 - PRINTER'S NO. 34

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

78

Session of

2025

INTRODUCED BY PITTMAN, JANUARY 22, 2025

REFERRED TO TRANSPORTATION, JANUARY 22, 2025

AN ACT

Designating a bridge, identified as Bridge Key 67586, located

over the South Branch of Bear Run on State Route 1053 in

Banks Township, Indiana County, as the PFC John Tabacsko

Memorial Bridge.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. John Tabacsko Memorial Bridge.

(a) Findings.--The General Assembly finds and declares as

follows:

(1) PFC John Tabacsko, a native of Banks Township, gave

his life in service to his country during World War II.

(2) Before entering the service, PFC Tabacsko was

employed by the Clark Coal Company near Bear Run.

(3) PFC Tabacsko entered the Army in August 1942 and

completed basic training at Camp Wheeler, Georgia.

(4) PFC Tabacsko served with the 472 Field Artillery

Battalion in Company B for seven months during his time of

service.

(5) On March 24, 1945, PFC John Tabacsko was killed in

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19