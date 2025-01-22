Senate Resolution 8 Printer's Number 42
PENNSYLVANIA, January 22 - districts needs to be reviewed and revised as needed to address
equitable funding; and
WHEREAS, The elimination of components of educational
programs and the necessary furloughs of experienced professional
educators raise questions regarding which educational programs
and what professional educator-to-student ratios are needed to
provide the level of education needed for students to succeed in
the current global economy; and
WHEREAS, Several school districts are experiencing deficits
that have placed them in severe financial distress; therefore be
it
RESOLVED, That the Senate respectfully urge the Governor to
develop a thoughtful, cohesive and comprehensive legislative
plan to improve basic education in the public schools of this
Commonwealth; and be it further
RESOLVED, That the Senate respectfully urge the Governor, in
order to develop the comprehensive legislative plan for public
education, to establish an advisory commission with a sufficient
number of advisory commission members consisting of parents,
teachers, school administrators, business leaders, higher
education leaders and legislators representing a balanced cross
section of the citizens of this Commonwealth to study and
provide specific recommendations for the components of the plan,
including the following issues:
(1) what sources of State and local funding for basic
education are the best sources of revenue for reliability and
equity;
(2) what educational programs and professional educator-
to-student ratios are needed for student success in the
current global economy and how they should be evaluated for
20250SR0008PN0042 - 2 -
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.