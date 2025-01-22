Senate Bill 89 Printer's Number 44
PENNSYLVANIA, January 22 - (8) The Department of Health shall coordinate with the
Pennsylvania State Police to ensure the prompt transfer into
the overdose information network overdose information that
was entered by an EMS provider under section 4.1(a) into an
information technology platform other than the overdose
information network.
* * *
Section 3. The act is amended by adding a section to read:
Section 4.1. Entry requirements for EMS providers.
(a) Reporting by EMS providers.--Except as provided under
subsection (d), an EMS provider who encounters a known or
suspected overdose shall access an information technology
platform to report and document the incident in accordance with
subsection (b) within 72 hours of the overdose.
(b) Information reported.--When reporting a known or
suspected overdose, an authorized user shall document the
following information in an information technology platform:
(1) The date and time of the overdose.
(2) The location where the overdose occurred.
(3) The known or suspected controlled substances
administered to or inhaled, ingested, imbibed or injected by
the overdose victim.
(4) Whether an overdose reversal drug was administered
and, if so, the type of overdose reversal drug administered,
the number of doses administered and the method of
administration.
(5) Whether the confirmed or suspected overdose was
fatal or nonfatal.
(c) Other reporting requirements.--An authorized user's
report of information about an overdose under this act does not
