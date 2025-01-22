Submit Release
Senate Bill 89 Printer's Number 44

PENNSYLVANIA, January 22 - (8) The Department of Health shall coordinate with the

Pennsylvania State Police to ensure the prompt transfer into

the overdose information network overdose information that

was entered by an EMS provider under section 4.1(a) into an

information technology platform other than the overdose

information network.

* * *

Section 3. The act is amended by adding a section to read:

Section 4.1. Entry requirements for EMS providers.

(a) Reporting by EMS providers.--Except as provided under

subsection (d), an EMS provider who encounters a known or

suspected overdose shall access an information technology

platform to report and document the incident in accordance with

subsection (b) within 72 hours of the overdose.

(b) Information reported.--When reporting a known or

suspected overdose, an authorized user shall document the

following information in an information technology platform:

(1) The date and time of the overdose.

(2) The location where the overdose occurred.

(3) The known or suspected controlled substances

administered to or inhaled, ingested, imbibed or injected by

the overdose victim.

(4) Whether an overdose reversal drug was administered

and, if so, the type of overdose reversal drug administered,

the number of doses administered and the method of

administration.

(5) Whether the confirmed or suspected overdose was

fatal or nonfatal.

(c) Other reporting requirements.--An authorized user's

report of information about an overdose under this act does not

