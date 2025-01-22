Senate Bill 93 Printer's Number 48

PENNSYLVANIA, January 22 - PRINTER'S NO. 48

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

93

Session of

2025

INTRODUCED BY PHILLIPS-HILL AND LAUGHLIN, JANUARY 22, 2025

REFERRED TO COMMUNITY, ECONOMIC AND RECREATIONAL DEVELOPMENT,

JANUARY 22, 2025

AN ACT

Amending Title 4 (Amusements) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated

Statutes, in revenues relating to gaming, providing for

revenue from expansion of gaming.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Title 4 of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes

is amended by adding a section to read:

§ 1410. Revenue from expansion of gaming.

(a) Deposit of revenue.--If an expansion of gaming occurs in

this Commonwealth on or after the effective date of this

section, any revenue received by the Commonwealth from the

expansion shall be deposited into the Property Tax Relief Fund

established in section 1409 (relating to Property Tax Relief

Fund).

(b) Determination and publication.--

(1) The Secretary of Revenue shall determine whether an

expansion of gaming after the effective date of this section

has occurred.

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18