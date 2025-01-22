Senate Bill 93 Printer's Number 48
PENNSYLVANIA, January 22 - PRINTER'S NO. 48
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
93
Session of
2025
INTRODUCED BY PHILLIPS-HILL AND LAUGHLIN, JANUARY 22, 2025
REFERRED TO COMMUNITY, ECONOMIC AND RECREATIONAL DEVELOPMENT,
JANUARY 22, 2025
AN ACT
Amending Title 4 (Amusements) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated
Statutes, in revenues relating to gaming, providing for
revenue from expansion of gaming.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Title 4 of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes
is amended by adding a section to read:
§ 1410. Revenue from expansion of gaming.
(a) Deposit of revenue.--If an expansion of gaming occurs in
this Commonwealth on or after the effective date of this
section, any revenue received by the Commonwealth from the
expansion shall be deposited into the Property Tax Relief Fund
established in section 1409 (relating to Property Tax Relief
Fund).
(b) Determination and publication.--
(1) The Secretary of Revenue shall determine whether an
expansion of gaming after the effective date of this section
has occurred.
