Senate Bill 96 Printer's Number 51

(b) [Restitution.--A person convicted of violating this
section shall, in addition to any other sentence imposed or
restitution ordered under 42 Pa.C.S. § 9721(c) (relating to
sentencing generally), be sentenced to pay restitution in an
amount equal to the cost of the evacuation, including, but not
limited to, fire and police response; emergency medical service
or emergency preparedness response; and transportation of an
individual from the building, place of assembly or facility.]
Costs of responding to threat.--A person convicted of or
adjudicated delinquent for violating this section shall be
sentenced to pay any costs of an evacuation or other response
resulting from the threat that gave rise to the violation of
this section, including, but not limited to:
(1) The costs of supplies, equipment or materials used
by an emergency medical services agency, fire company, law
enforcement agency, school entity or institution of higher
education or other governmental entity to respond to the
threat.
(2) The costs of prepared and unprepared food that went
unused as a result of an evacuation or diversion from the
normal or customary operations of a school entity or
institution of higher education that responded to the threat.
(3) The salary or other wages, including overtime pay,
of any employee of a law enforcement agency, police
department, fire company, medical services agency, school
entity or institution of higher education or other
governmental entity for the time spent responding to the
threat.
(4) The salary or other wages, including overtime pay,
