Senate Bill 96 Printer's Number 51

(b) [Restitution.--A person convicted of violating this

section shall, in addition to any other sentence imposed or

restitution ordered under 42 Pa.C.S. § 9721(c) (relating to

sentencing generally), be sentenced to pay restitution in an

amount equal to the cost of the evacuation, including, but not

limited to, fire and police response; emergency medical service

or emergency preparedness response; and transportation of an

individual from the building, place of assembly or facility.]

Costs of responding to threat.--A person convicted of or

adjudicated delinquent for violating this section shall be

sentenced to pay any costs of an evacuation or other response

resulting from the threat that gave rise to the violation of

this section, including, but not limited to:

(1) The costs of supplies, equipment or materials used

by an emergency medical services agency, fire company, law

enforcement agency, school entity or institution of higher

education or other governmental entity to respond to the

threat.

(2) The costs of prepared and unprepared food that went

unused as a result of an evacuation or diversion from the

normal or customary operations of a school entity or

institution of higher education that responded to the threat.

(3) The salary or other wages, including overtime pay,

of any employee of a law enforcement agency, police

department, fire company, medical services agency, school

entity or institution of higher education or other

governmental entity for the time spent responding to the

threat.

(4) The salary or other wages, including overtime pay,

