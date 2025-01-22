Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,593 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 402,452 in the last 365 days.

Senate Bill 101 Printer's Number 55

PENNSYLVANIA, January 22 - PRINTER'S NO. 55

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

101

Session of

2025

INTRODUCED BY BARTOLOTTA, ROTHMAN, SCHWANK, HAYWOOD AND KANE,

JANUARY 22, 2025

REFERRED TO LABOR AND INDUSTRY, JANUARY 22, 2025

AN ACT

Amending the act of December 18, 2001 (P.L.949, No.114),

entitled "An act establishing a unified workforce development

system; restructuring certain administrative functions,

procedures and entities; transferring workforce development

functions of Commonwealth agencies; establishing the

Pennsylvania Workforce Development Board; providing for

critical job training grants, for program quality and

performance for workforce development programs, for workforce

leadership grants and for industry partnerships; and

authorizing local workforce development boards," in

preliminary provisions, further providing for definitions;

and, in local workforce development areas and regions and

local workforce development boards, further providing for

plan, functions and responsibilities and providing for

technical assistance and data availability and for local

performance accountability.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Section 103 of the act of December 18, 2001

(P.L.949, No.114), known as the Workforce Development Act, is

amended by adding definitions to read:

Section 103. Definitions.

The following words and phrases when used in this act shall

have the meanings given to them in this section unless the

context clearly indicates otherwise:

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

21

22

23

24

25

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Senate Bill 101 Printer's Number 55

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more