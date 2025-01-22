Senate Bill 107 Printer's Number 60
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
107
Session of
2025
INTRODUCED BY SCHWANK, STREET, COMITTA, FONTANA, COSTA AND
HAYWOOD, JANUARY 22, 2025
REFERRED TO AGRICULTURE AND RURAL AFFAIRS, JANUARY 22, 2025
AN ACT
Amending Title 3 (Agriculture) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated
Statutes, in food protection, providing for food allergy
awareness program.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Section 5705 of Title 3 of the Pennsylvania
Consolidated Statutes is amended to read:
§ 5705. [(Reserved).] Food allergy awareness program.
(a) Establishment.--The Department of Health shall establish
a food allergy awareness program. The food allergy awareness
program shall requ ire a p ublic eating or drinking place to
comply with all of the following:
(1) Designate a manager who is knowledgeable regarding
issues concerning food allergies and food preparation.
(2) Require each food employee to review the materials
provided under subsection (b) on food allergy issues.
(b) Materials.--The Department of Health shall prepare and
provide written and video materials on food allergy issues to a
