Senate Bill 109 Printer's Number 62
PENNSYLVANIA, January 22 - PRINTER'S NO. 62
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
109
Session of
2025
INTRODUCED BY LAUGHLIN, JANUARY 22, 2025
REFERRED TO ENVIRONMENTAL RESOURCES AND ENERGY, JANUARY 22, 2025
AN ACT
Amending the act of November 26, 1978 (P.L.1375, No.325),
entitled "An act providing for the regulation and safety of
dams and reservoirs, water obstructions and encroachments;
consolidating and clarifying the programs of the Department
of Environmental Resources and Navigation Commission for the
Delaware River; establishing penalties and repealing certain
acts," further providing for definitions and for projects
affecting submerged lands of the Commonwealth.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Section 3 of the act of November 26, 1978
(P.L.1375, No.325), known as the Dam Safety and Encroachments
Act, is amended by adding a definition to read:
Section 3. Definitions.
The following words and phrases when used in this act shall
have, unless the context clearly indicates otherwise, the
meanings given to them in this section:
* * *
"Groin structure." A shore structure that may affect shore
erosion, wave action or inundation.
* * *
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.