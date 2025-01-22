Submit Release
Senate Bill 109 Printer's Number 62

PENNSYLVANIA, January 22 - PRINTER'S NO. 62

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

109

Session of

2025

INTRODUCED BY LAUGHLIN, JANUARY 22, 2025

REFERRED TO ENVIRONMENTAL RESOURCES AND ENERGY, JANUARY 22, 2025

AN ACT

Amending the act of November 26, 1978 (P.L.1375, No.325),

entitled "An act providing for the regulation and safety of

dams and reservoirs, water obstructions and encroachments;

consolidating and clarifying the programs of the Department

of Environmental Resources and Navigation Commission for the

Delaware River; establishing penalties and repealing certain

acts," further providing for definitions and for projects

affecting submerged lands of the Commonwealth.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Section 3 of the act of November 26, 1978

(P.L.1375, No.325), known as the Dam Safety and Encroachments

Act, is amended by adding a definition to read:

Section 3. Definitions.

The following words and phrases when used in this act shall

have, unless the context clearly indicates otherwise, the

meanings given to them in this section:

* * *

"Groin structure." A shore structure that may affect shore

erosion, wave action or inundation.

* * *

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

21

