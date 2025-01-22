Senate Bill 114 Printer's Number 65
PENNSYLVANIA, January 22 - PRINTER'S NO. 65
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
114
Session of
2025
INTRODUCED BY ARGALL, BROOKS, BOSCOLA, PENNYCUICK, LAUGHLIN,
J. WARD, CULVER, BROWN, COSTA, MASTRIANO, GEBHARD, PHILLIPS-
HILL, HUTCHINSON AND SCHWANK, JANUARY 22, 2025
REFERRED TO EDUCATION, JANUARY 22, 2025
AN ACT
Amending the act of June 9, 1997 (P.L.169, No.14), entitled "An
act providing for Statewide nurse aide training programs
relating to nursing facilities," providing for training for
long-term care, for criteria for nurse aides and for
limitation on department.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. The act of June 9, 1997 (P.L.169, No.14), known
as the Nurse Aide Resident Abuse Prevention Training Act, is
amended by adding sections to read:
Section 3.1. Training for long-term care.
The department shall:
(1) Develop and implement a long-term care curriculum
for nurse aides.
(2) Establish qualifications for individuals to conduct
training of the long-term care curriculum. The qualifications
shall include, at a minimum, that an instructor must be a
registered nurse or a licensed practical nurse under the
supervision of a registered nurse as defined in 49 Pa. Code §
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
