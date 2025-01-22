Submit Release
Senate Bill 116 Printer's Number 67

PENNSYLVANIA, January 22 - PRINTER'S NO. 67

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

116

Session of

2025

INTRODUCED BY ARGALL, BROOKS, BOSCOLA, PENNYCUICK, LAUGHLIN,

J. WARD, BROWN, MASTRIANO, COSTA, GEBHARD, PHILLIPS-HILL,

HUTCHINSON AND SCHWANK, JANUARY 22, 2025

REFERRED TO EDUCATION, JANUARY 22, 2025

AN ACT

Amending the act of March 10, 1949 (P.L.30, No.14), entitled "An

act relating to the public school system, including certain

provisions applicable as well to private and parochial

schools; amending, revising, consolidating and changing the

laws relating thereto," in terms and courses of study,

providing for credit for employment at congregate care

facility.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. The act of March 10, 1949 (P.L.30, No.14), known

as the Public School Code of 1949, is amended by adding a

section to read:

Section 1507. Credit for Employment at Congregate Care

Facility.--(a) A student who is in grade eleven or twelve at a

school entity or nonpublic school and who is employed, either on

a paid or voluntary basis, at a congregate care facility may

earn one elective credit toward graduation for each two hundred

fifty (250) hours worked at the congregate care facility, for a

maximum of two elective credits toward graduation.

(b) The school entity or nonpublic school shall develop or

