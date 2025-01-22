Senate Bill 116 Printer's Number 67
PENNSYLVANIA, January 22 - PRINTER'S NO. 67
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
116
Session of
2025
INTRODUCED BY ARGALL, BROOKS, BOSCOLA, PENNYCUICK, LAUGHLIN,
J. WARD, BROWN, MASTRIANO, COSTA, GEBHARD, PHILLIPS-HILL,
HUTCHINSON AND SCHWANK, JANUARY 22, 2025
REFERRED TO EDUCATION, JANUARY 22, 2025
AN ACT
Amending the act of March 10, 1949 (P.L.30, No.14), entitled "An
act relating to the public school system, including certain
provisions applicable as well to private and parochial
schools; amending, revising, consolidating and changing the
laws relating thereto," in terms and courses of study,
providing for credit for employment at congregate care
facility.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. The act of March 10, 1949 (P.L.30, No.14), known
as the Public School Code of 1949, is amended by adding a
section to read:
Section 1507. Credit for Employment at Congregate Care
Facility.--(a) A student who is in grade eleven or twelve at a
school entity or nonpublic school and who is employed, either on
a paid or voluntary basis, at a congregate care facility may
earn one elective credit toward graduation for each two hundred
fifty (250) hours worked at the congregate care facility, for a
maximum of two elective credits toward graduation.
(b) The school entity or nonpublic school shall develop or
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.