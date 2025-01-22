Senate Bill 119 Printer's Number 70

PENNSYLVANIA, January 22 - Treasurer a list of banks which have received a rating of low

satisfactory or lower in connection with the community

reinvestment performance evaluation prepared by the department

under section 7105 (relating to assessment of banks) or by a

Federal financial supervisory agency pursuant to community

reinvestment laws, whichever evaluation is made available most

recently. No bank included on the list may receive deposits from

the State Treasurer. In preparing the list, the department may

rely on information received from a Federal financial

supervisory agency.

§ 7107. Transaction approval.

(a) Compliance requirement.--

(1) The department may not grant any approval under the

act of November 30, 1965 (P.L.847, No.356), known as the

Banking Code of 1965, unless the department finds that:

(i) Based on the most recent applicable performance

evaluation and any related information required by the

department, the entity has a record of compliance with

the requirements of community reinvestment laws, this

chapter, to the extent applicable, and applicable

consumer protection laws.

(ii) Except as otherwise provided in this

subsection, if the entity, and, in the case of an

approval, the bank or any subsidiary bank of the holding

company, received any overall rating other than an

assigned rating of high satisfactory or higher on the

most recent applicable community reinvestment performance

evaluation, the resulting entity will provide adequate

services to meet the banking needs of all community

residents, including low-income residents and moderate-

