Senate Bill 134 Printer's Number 82
PENNSYLVANIA, January 22
(2) the average percentage change in inflation for the three
preceding years plus the average percentage change in the State
population for the three preceding years as reported by the
annual Federal census population estimates and adjusted every
decade to match the official Federal decennial census.
(c) The spending appropriation limit may be exceeded in any
fiscal year:
(1) to respond to a declared emergency, if the General
Assembly approves by the affirmative vote of two-thirds of the
members elected to each House of the General Assembly; or
(2) in other situations if the Governor requests at least 30
days prior to the beginning of the fiscal year and the General
Assembly approves by the affirmative vote of two-thirds of the
members elected to each House of the General Assembly.
(d) For purposes of this section:
(1) "Inflation" shall mean the percentage change in the
United States Department of Labor, Bureau of Labor Statistics,
Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers, not seasonally
adjusted; all items index, or its successor index.
(2) "Total spending by the Commonwealth" shall mean the
total of the amounts approved as executive authorizations by the
Governor plus the total amounts of appropriations made by the
General Assembly, excluding appropriations made with money
received from the Federal Government.
Section 2. The following procedure applies to the proposed
constitutional amendment in this joint resolution:
(1) Upon the first passage by the General Assembly of
the amendment, the Secretary of the Commonwealth shall
proceed immediately to comply with the advertising
