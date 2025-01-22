Submit Release
Senate Bill 134 Printer's Number 82

PENNSYLVANIA, January 22 - General Assembly; or

(2) the average percentage change in inflation for the three

preceding years plus the average percentage change in the State

population for the three preceding years as reported by the

annual Federal census population estimates and adjusted every

decade to match the official Federal decennial census.

(c) The spending appropriation limit may be exceeded in any

fiscal year:

(1) to respond to a declared emergency, if the General

Assembly approves by the affirmative vote of two-thirds of the

members elected to each House of the General Assembly; or

(2) in other situations if the Governor requests at least 30

days prior to the beginning of the fiscal year and the General

Assembly approves by the affirmative vote of two-thirds of the

members elected to each House of the General Assembly.

(d) For purposes of this section:

(1) "Inflation" shall mean the percentage change in the

United States Department of Labor, Bureau of Labor Statistics,

Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers, not seasonally

adjusted; all items index, or its successor index.

(2) "Total spending by the Commonwealth" shall mean the

total of the amounts approved as executive authorizations by the

Governor plus the total amounts of appropriations made by the

General Assembly, excluding appropriations made with money

received from the Federal Government.

Section 2. The following procedure applies to the proposed

constitutional amendment in this joint resolution:

(1) Upon the first passage by the General Assembly of

the amendment, the Secretary of the Commonwealth shall

proceed immediately to comply with the advertising

