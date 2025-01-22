Senate Bill 130 Printer's Number 79
PENNSYLVANIA, January 22 - PRINTER'S NO. 79
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
130
Session of
2025
INTRODUCED BY MASTRIANO, BROWN, COSTA, FONTANA, PENNYCUICK,
PHILLIPS-HILL, TARTAGLIONE AND J. WARD, JANUARY 22, 2025
REFERRED TO VETERANS AFFAIRS AND EMERGENCY PREPAREDNESS,
JANUARY 22, 2025
AN ACT
Amending Title 51 (Military Affairs) of the Pennsylvania
Consolidated Statutes, in Department of Military and Veterans
Affairs, providing for burial benefits.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Title 51 of the Pennsylvania Consolidated
Statutes is amended by adding a section to read:
§ 705.1. Burial benefits.
(a) Notice of deceased serviceperson to county.--
(1) Subject to paragraph (2), a licensed funeral
director, funeral entity or cemetery company shall, within 96
hours of receipt of the remains of a deceased serviceperson ,
notify the county director of veterans affairs of a deceased
serviceperson having legal residence in the county at the
time of death and p rovide the family of the deceased
serviceperson with the contact information for the county
director of veterans affairs.
(2) Paragraph (1) shall only apply to a cemetery company
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.