Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,589 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 402,451 in the last 365 days.

Senate Bill 130 Printer's Number 79

PENNSYLVANIA, January 22 - PRINTER'S NO. 79

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

130

Session of

2025

INTRODUCED BY MASTRIANO, BROWN, COSTA, FONTANA, PENNYCUICK,

PHILLIPS-HILL, TARTAGLIONE AND J. WARD, JANUARY 22, 2025

REFERRED TO VETERANS AFFAIRS AND EMERGENCY PREPAREDNESS,

JANUARY 22, 2025

AN ACT

Amending Title 51 (Military Affairs) of the Pennsylvania

Consolidated Statutes, in Department of Military and Veterans

Affairs, providing for burial benefits.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Title 51 of the Pennsylvania Consolidated

Statutes is amended by adding a section to read:

§ 705.1. Burial benefits.

(a) Notice of deceased serviceperson to county.--

(1) Subject to paragraph (2), a licensed funeral

director, funeral entity or cemetery company shall, within 96

hours of receipt of the remains of a deceased serviceperson ,

notify the county director of veterans affairs of a deceased

serviceperson having legal residence in the county at the

time of death and p rovide the family of the deceased

serviceperson with the contact information for the county

director of veterans affairs.

(2) Paragraph (1) shall only apply to a cemetery company

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Senate Bill 130 Printer's Number 79

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more