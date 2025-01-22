Senate Bill 130 Printer's Number 79

PENNSYLVANIA, January 22 - PRINTER'S NO. 79 THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA SENATE BILL No. 130 Session of 2025 INTRODUCED BY MASTRIANO, BROWN, COSTA, FONTANA, PENNYCUICK, PHILLIPS-HILL, TARTAGLIONE AND J. WARD, JANUARY 22, 2025 REFERRED TO VETERANS AFFAIRS AND EMERGENCY PREPAREDNESS, JANUARY 22, 2025 AN ACT Amending Title 51 (Military Affairs) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in Department of Military and Veterans Affairs, providing for burial benefits. The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania hereby enacts as follows: Section 1. Title 51 of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes is amended by adding a section to read: § 705.1. Burial benefits. (a) Notice of deceased serviceperson to county.-- (1) Subject to paragraph (2), a licensed funeral director, funeral entity or cemetery company shall, within 96 hours of receipt of the remains of a deceased serviceperson , notify the county director of veterans affairs of a deceased serviceperson having legal residence in the county at the time of death and p rovide the family of the deceased serviceperson with the contact information for the county director of veterans affairs. (2) Paragraph (1) shall only apply to a cemetery company 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18

