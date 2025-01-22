Submit Release
Senate Bill 139 Printer's Number 85

PENNSYLVANIA, January 22 - PRINTER'S NO. 85

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

139

Session of

2025

INTRODUCED BY ARGALL, FONTANA, BROOKS, BROWN, BAKER, PENNYCUICK

AND STEFANO, JANUARY 22, 2025

REFERRED TO EDUCATION, JANUARY 22, 2025

AN ACT

Amending the act of March 10, 1949 (P.L.30, No.14), entitled "An

act relating to the public school system, including certain

provisions applicable as well to private and parochial

schools; amending, revising, consolidating and changing the

laws relating thereto," in pupils and attendance, providing

for exception from compulsory education for certain children

with disabilities.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. The act of March 10, 1949 (P.L.30, No.14), known

as the Public School Code of 1949, is amended by adding a

section to read:

Section 1330.1. Exception from Compulsory Education for

Certain Children with Disabilities.--(a) Beginning with the

2025-2026 school year, a parent or guardian of a child six (6)

years of age who is required to attend school in this

Commonwealth for the first time may submit to the department a

request for a waiver from the requirements of compulsory

attendance under this act for the child if all of the following

requirements are met:

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

