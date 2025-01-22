Senate Bill 139 Printer's Number 85
PENNSYLVANIA, January 22 - PRINTER'S NO. 85
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
139
Session of
2025
INTRODUCED BY ARGALL, FONTANA, BROOKS, BROWN, BAKER, PENNYCUICK
AND STEFANO, JANUARY 22, 2025
REFERRED TO EDUCATION, JANUARY 22, 2025
AN ACT
Amending the act of March 10, 1949 (P.L.30, No.14), entitled "An
act relating to the public school system, including certain
provisions applicable as well to private and parochial
schools; amending, revising, consolidating and changing the
laws relating thereto," in pupils and attendance, providing
for exception from compulsory education for certain children
with disabilities.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. The act of March 10, 1949 (P.L.30, No.14), known
as the Public School Code of 1949, is amended by adding a
section to read:
Section 1330.1. Exception from Compulsory Education for
Certain Children with Disabilities.--(a) Beginning with the
2025-2026 school year, a parent or guardian of a child six (6)
years of age who is required to attend school in this
Commonwealth for the first time may submit to the department a
request for a waiver from the requirements of compulsory
attendance under this act for the child if all of the following
requirements are met:
