Senate Bill 144 Printer's Number 91

military records of the United States or by other evidence

deemed sufficient by the department.

(4) The term does not include time served on active duty

for annual training or schooling, except for training and

schooling in preparation for active duty in the Global War on

Terrorism.

"Compensation." Money awarded to a veteran under this act.

"Department." The Department of Military and Veterans

Affairs of the Commonwealth.

"Facility." A mental health establishment, hospital, clinic,

institution, center, day-care center, base service unit,

community mental health center or other organizational unit, or

part thereof, which is devoted primarily to the diagnosis,

treatment, care, rehabilitation or detention of mentally

disabled persons.

"Fund." The Global War on Terrorism Veterans' Compensation

Bond Fund.

"Global War on Terrorism." The conflict starting September

11, 2001, and ending December 31, 2022, against international

terrorist organizations in operations established by the United

States Department of Defense.

"Issuing officials." The Governor, the Auditor General and

the State Treasurer.

"Legal resident of this Commonwealth." An individual whose

home of record was or is within this Commonwealth without regard

to the place of enlistment, commission or induction, as proven

by the official records of the United States or by other

evidence deemed sufficient by the department.

"Parents." The term includes individuals who, for a period

of not less than one year, acted in the capacity of a foster

