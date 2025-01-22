Senate Bill 144 Printer's Number 91
PENNSYLVANIA, January 22 - military records of the United States or by other evidence
deemed sufficient by the department.
(4) The term does not include time served on active duty
for annual training or schooling, except for training and
schooling in preparation for active duty in the Global War on
Terrorism.
"Compensation." Money awarded to a veteran under this act.
"Department." The Department of Military and Veterans
Affairs of the Commonwealth.
"Facility." A mental health establishment, hospital, clinic,
institution, center, day-care center, base service unit,
community mental health center or other organizational unit, or
part thereof, which is devoted primarily to the diagnosis,
treatment, care, rehabilitation or detention of mentally
disabled persons.
"Fund." The Global War on Terrorism Veterans' Compensation
Bond Fund.
"Global War on Terrorism." The conflict starting September
11, 2001, and ending December 31, 2022, against international
terrorist organizations in operations established by the United
States Department of Defense.
"Issuing officials." The Governor, the Auditor General and
the State Treasurer.
"Legal resident of this Commonwealth." An individual whose
home of record was or is within this Commonwealth without regard
to the place of enlistment, commission or induction, as proven
by the official records of the United States or by other
evidence deemed sufficient by the department.
"Parents." The term includes individuals who, for a period
of not less than one year, acted in the capacity of a foster
