Senate Bill 146 Printer's Number 93
PENNSYLVANIA, January 22 - PRINTER'S NO. 93
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
146
Session of
2025
INTRODUCED BY BAKER, BROOKS, BARTOLOTTA, FONTANA, BROWN,
PENNYCUICK, COSTA AND STEFANO, JANUARY 22, 2025
REFERRED TO VETERANS AFFAIRS AND EMERGENCY PREPAREDNESS,
JANUARY 22, 2025
AN ACT
Amending Title 51 (Military Affairs) of the Pennsylvania
Consolidated Statutes, in State Veterans' Commission and
Deputy Adjutant General for Veterans' Affairs, further
providing for Veterans' Trust Fund.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Section 1721 of Title 51 of the Pennsylvania
Consolidated Statutes is amended by adding a subsection to read:
§ 1721. Veterans' Trust Fund.
* * *
(e.1) Grant Evaluation Committee.--
(1) The Grant Evaluation Committee is established within
the department.
(2) The Grant Evaluation Committee shall consist of the
following members:
(i) Five members appointed by the Adjutant General,
including the chairperson of the Pennsylvania State
Veterans Commission or a designee, the chairperson of the
