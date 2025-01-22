Senate Bill 146 Printer's Number 93

PENNSYLVANIA, January 22 - PRINTER'S NO. 93 THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA SENATE BILL No. 146 Session of 2025 INTRODUCED BY BAKER, BROOKS, BARTOLOTTA, FONTANA, BROWN, PENNYCUICK, COSTA AND STEFANO, JANUARY 22, 2025 REFERRED TO VETERANS AFFAIRS AND EMERGENCY PREPAREDNESS, JANUARY 22, 2025 AN ACT Amending Title 51 (Military Affairs) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in State Veterans' Commission and Deputy Adjutant General for Veterans' Affairs, further providing for Veterans' Trust Fund. The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania hereby enacts as follows: Section 1. Section 1721 of Title 51 of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes is amended by adding a subsection to read: § 1721. Veterans' Trust Fund. * * * (e.1) Grant Evaluation Committee.-- (1) The Grant Evaluation Committee is established within the department. (2) The Grant Evaluation Committee shall consist of the following members: (i) Five members appointed by the Adjutant General, including the chairperson of the Pennsylvania State Veterans Commission or a designee, the chairperson of the 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18

