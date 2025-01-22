Submit Release
Senate Bill 146 Printer's Number 93

PENNSYLVANIA, January 22 - PRINTER'S NO. 93

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

146

Session of

2025

INTRODUCED BY BAKER, BROOKS, BARTOLOTTA, FONTANA, BROWN,

PENNYCUICK, COSTA AND STEFANO, JANUARY 22, 2025

REFERRED TO VETERANS AFFAIRS AND EMERGENCY PREPAREDNESS,

JANUARY 22, 2025

AN ACT

Amending Title 51 (Military Affairs) of the Pennsylvania

Consolidated Statutes, in State Veterans' Commission and

Deputy Adjutant General for Veterans' Affairs, further

providing for Veterans' Trust Fund.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Section 1721 of Title 51 of the Pennsylvania

Consolidated Statutes is amended by adding a subsection to read:

§ 1721. Veterans' Trust Fund.

* * *

(e.1) Grant Evaluation Committee.--

(1) The Grant Evaluation Committee is established within

the department.

(2) The Grant Evaluation Committee shall consist of the

following members:

(i) Five members appointed by the Adjutant General,

including the chairperson of the Pennsylvania State

Veterans Commission or a designee, the chairperson of the

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

