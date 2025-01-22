Senate Bill 147 Printer's Number 94

PENNSYLVANIA, January 22 - (g) Audits.--The department may randomly audit and monitor

grant recipients to ensure the appropriate use of grant money

and compliance with the provisions of this act and the

department's guidelines and regulations.

(h) Administrative fee.--The department may use money from

the fund to pay for the direct costs associated with the

administration of the program.

Section 5. Near Zero Emission Truck Incentive Fund.

The Near Zero Emission Truck Incentive Fund is established as

a separate fund in the State Treasury. Money in the fund shall

be appropriated to the department on a continuing basis for the

purpose of awarding grants to eligible applicants under this

act. The following shall apply:

(1) The interest and income earned on the money in the

fund must, after deducting any applicable charges to

administer the program, be credited to the fund.

(2) Except as otherwise provided, money remaining in the

fund at the end of the fiscal year shall not revert to the

General Fund and the balance in the fund must be carried

forward to the next fiscal year.

(3) Money that is deposited or paid into the fund must

be used by the department to carry out the program.

Section 6. Duties.

The department and the Department of Environmental Protection

shall have the following powers and duties:

(1) The department, in consultation with the Department

of Environmental Protection, shall establish guidelines or

promulgate regulations necessary to implement this act,

including standards to prevent pre-2010 diesel trucks traded-

in under the program from being titled and registered again

