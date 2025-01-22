Senate Bill 147 Printer's Number 94
PENNSYLVANIA, January 22 - (g) Audits.--The department may randomly audit and monitor
grant recipients to ensure the appropriate use of grant money
and compliance with the provisions of this act and the
department's guidelines and regulations.
(h) Administrative fee.--The department may use money from
the fund to pay for the direct costs associated with the
administration of the program.
Section 5. Near Zero Emission Truck Incentive Fund.
The Near Zero Emission Truck Incentive Fund is established as
a separate fund in the State Treasury. Money in the fund shall
be appropriated to the department on a continuing basis for the
purpose of awarding grants to eligible applicants under this
act. The following shall apply:
(1) The interest and income earned on the money in the
fund must, after deducting any applicable charges to
administer the program, be credited to the fund.
(2) Except as otherwise provided, money remaining in the
fund at the end of the fiscal year shall not revert to the
General Fund and the balance in the fund must be carried
forward to the next fiscal year.
(3) Money that is deposited or paid into the fund must
be used by the department to carry out the program.
Section 6. Duties.
The department and the Department of Environmental Protection
shall have the following powers and duties:
(1) The department, in consultation with the Department
of Environmental Protection, shall establish guidelines or
promulgate regulations necessary to implement this act,
including standards to prevent pre-2010 diesel trucks traded-
in under the program from being titled and registered again
20250SB0147PN0094 - 5 -
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.