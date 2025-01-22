Senate Bill 35 Printer's Number 100
PENNSYLVANIA, January 22 - Federal decennial census.
(ii) A county of the third class with a population
between 325,000 and 326,000 based on the most recent
Federal decennial census.
(iii) A county of the third class with a population
between 354,000 and 355,000 based on the most recent
Federal decennial census.
(iv) A county of the fourth class with a population
between 133,000 and 134,000 based on the most recent
Federal decennial census.
(v) A county of the fifth class with a population
between 122,000 and 123,000 based on the most recent
Federal decennial census.
(vi) A county of the fifth class with a population
between 114,000 and 115,000 based on the most recent
Federal decennial census.
(vii) A county of the fifth class with a population
between 110,000 and 111,000 based on the most recent
Federal decennial census.
(2) The revised State implementation plan shall be
completed and submitted to the United States Environmental
Protection Agency no later than January 1, 2026, and shall
demonstrate that the counties listed under paragraph (1) can
maintain the relevant standards without benefit of the
emissions reductions attributable to the vehicle emission
inspection and maintenance program.
( 3) The Department of Environmental Protection shall
comply with Federal law during the process of the revision,
including by ensuring that the revision will not interfere
with attainment requirements or reasonable further progress
