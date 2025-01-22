Senate Bill 152 Printer's Number 99
PENNSYLVANIA, January 22 - cooperation, data sharing and policy coordination
among all persons, from Commonwealth agencies to
caseworkers, in rescuing children from
intergenerational poverty.
(E) Studying and measuring the effect of
intergenerational poverty on the ability of parents
and children to achieve economic stability, including
the effect on educational attainment, rates of
incarceration, lifetime earnings, access to
healthcare and access to housing.
(F) Studying, evaluating and reporting on the
status and effectiveness of policies, procedures and
programs that provide services to children in this
Commonwealth affected by intergenerational poverty.
(G) Studying and evaluating the policies,
procedures and programs implemented by other states
and nongovernmental entities that address the needs
of children affected by intergenerational poverty.
(H) Identifying Commonwealth policies,
procedures and programs or Federal requirements that
are impeding efforts to help children in this
Commonwealth affected by intergenerational poverty
escape the cycle of poverty.
(I) Developing and implementing programs and
policies that use the two-generation approach.
(iii) Studying and measuring the effect that poverty
and economic insecurity have on all of the following:
(A) Worker productivity and economic output.
(B) The health and welfare of children,
including access to health care, housing, proper
