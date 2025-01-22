Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,636 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 402,411 in the last 365 days.

Senate Bill 152 Printer's Number 99

PENNSYLVANIA, January 22 - cooperation, data sharing and policy coordination

among all persons, from Commonwealth agencies to

caseworkers, in rescuing children from

intergenerational poverty.

(E) Studying and measuring the effect of

intergenerational poverty on the ability of parents

and children to achieve economic stability, including

the effect on educational attainment, rates of

incarceration, lifetime earnings, access to

healthcare and access to housing.

(F) Studying, evaluating and reporting on the

status and effectiveness of policies, procedures and

programs that provide services to children in this

Commonwealth affected by intergenerational poverty.

(G) Studying and evaluating the policies,

procedures and programs implemented by other states

and nongovernmental entities that address the needs

of children affected by intergenerational poverty.

(H) Identifying Commonwealth policies,

procedures and programs or Federal requirements that

are impeding efforts to help children in this

Commonwealth affected by intergenerational poverty

escape the cycle of poverty.

(I) Developing and implementing programs and

policies that use the two-generation approach.

(iii) Studying and measuring the effect that poverty

and economic insecurity have on all of the following:

(A) Worker productivity and economic output.

(B) The health and welfare of children,

including access to health care, housing, proper

20250SB0152PN0099 - 9 -

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

21

22

23

24

25

26

27

28

29

30

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Senate Bill 152 Printer's Number 99

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more