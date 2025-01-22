Senate Bill 69 Printer's Number 102
PENNSYLVANIA, January 22 - subsection (c), a replacement local pilot program may be
approved.
Section 304. Program operation.
(a) Cooperative management.--In collaboration with the
participating agencies and the board, the department shall:
(1) Manage the operation of Recovery-to-work.
(2) Establish an application process.
(3) Enumerate outcome-based metrics by which local pilot
programs will be evaluated under Chapter 9.
(4) Institute guidelines and procedures as necessary to
implement Recovery-to-work. The guidelines must enumerate
allowed and disallowed expenses and provide that
administrative expenses over 5% shall be disallowed.
(b) Informational resources.--In collaboration with the
participating agencies and the board, the department shall
provide informational resources to help program partners conduct
successful local pilot programs.
(c) Distribution.--The department, in consultation with
participating agencies and the board, as needed, shall determine
the distribution of available money from money appropriated for
the purposes of this act.
CHAPTER 7
INCENTIVES
Section 701. Business partner incentives.
(a) Eligibility.--Subject to the availability of funding
under subsection (c), if, at the end of a training period, a
business partner hires an individual in recovery for a job
opening, the business partner is eligible to receive an
incentive payment in the amount of $1,250 if all of the
following occur:
20250SB0069PN0102 - 8 -
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.