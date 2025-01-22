Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,636 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 402,411 in the last 365 days.

Senate Bill 69 Printer's Number 102

PENNSYLVANIA, January 22 - subsection (c), a replacement local pilot program may be

approved.

Section 304. Program operation.

(a) Cooperative management.--In collaboration with the

participating agencies and the board, the department shall:

(1) Manage the operation of Recovery-to-work.

(2) Establish an application process.

(3) Enumerate outcome-based metrics by which local pilot

programs will be evaluated under Chapter 9.

(4) Institute guidelines and procedures as necessary to

implement Recovery-to-work. The guidelines must enumerate

allowed and disallowed expenses and provide that

administrative expenses over 5% shall be disallowed.

(b) Informational resources.--In collaboration with the

participating agencies and the board, the department shall

provide informational resources to help program partners conduct

successful local pilot programs.

(c) Distribution.--The department, in consultation with

participating agencies and the board, as needed, shall determine

the distribution of available money from money appropriated for

the purposes of this act.

CHAPTER 7

INCENTIVES

Section 701. Business partner incentives.

(a) Eligibility.--Subject to the availability of funding

under subsection (c), if, at the end of a training period, a

business partner hires an individual in recovery for a job

opening, the business partner is eligible to receive an

incentive payment in the amount of $1,250 if all of the

following occur:

20250SB0069PN0102 - 8 -

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

21

22

23

24

25

26

27

28

29

30

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Senate Bill 69 Printer's Number 102

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more