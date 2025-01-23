Cold Chain Excellence: Mainfreight Implements Reefer Runner

Mainfreight using Reefer Runner

Mainfreight implemented Reefer Runner, a cutting-edge monitoring solution by Identec Solutions, in Altona, Victoria (Australia).

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA, January 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mainfreight, a global logistics provider, has partnered with Identec Solutions, a pioneer in wireless automation technologies, to implement Reefer Runner, an advanced reefer monitoring system.Identec Solutions is proud to see Reefer Runner integrated into Mainfreight’s operations, ensuring top-tier performance in reefer monitoring with 24/7 visibility and reliability for perishable goods. The system’s seamless integration into Mainfreight’s operational framework enhances temperature control and data accessibility, setting a new benchmark for quality assurance in cold chain logistics Jake Hedley, Branch Manager at Mainfreight Australia, emphasised the system’s immediate impact: "Reefer Runner will fundamentally transform how we manage refrigerated cargo. The automation of temperature monitoring is streamlining our processes, providing real-time oversight, and allowing us to deliver superior service to our customers. It’s a game-changer for us and them."Paul Hebrard, Regional Head APAC at Identec Solutions, highlighted the collaboration: "Working with Mainfreight underscores Reefer Runner’s adaptability and the speed of implementation will demonstrate how quickly this technology can bring value. We’re excited to support Mainfreight’s commitment to delivering excellence in logistics."The integration of Reefer Runner automates temperature monitoring and control processes. This minimises human error and ensures immediate alerts are triggered for temperature anomalies, enabling swift corrective action. Such advancements safeguard product integrity, reduce the risk of spoilage, and enhance regulatory compliance.The introduction of Reefer Runner was a strategic response to Mainfreight's expanding customer base and contract successes. The solution frees up valuable resources, allowing team members to focus on other critical aspects of supply chain management. This not only improves operations but also enhances worker safety and reduces the resources required for manual interventions.By embracing advanced reefer monitoring practices, Mainfreight is positioned to strengthen its market presence, foster trust among its clients, and open doors to new opportunities in sectors that demand uncompromised quality. This implementation reflects Mainfreight’s commitment to innovation and its ongoing efforts to elevate service standards in global logistics.About MainfreightMainfreight is a global supply chain logistics provider offering end-to-end freight services, including warehousing, domestic and international distribution, and worldwide air and ocean freight solutions. Founded in Auckland, New Zealand, in 1978, Mainfreight has expanded its operations across 27 countries, with over 330 branches and a dedicated team of over 10,800 members. The company operates a comprehensive network throughout Europe, Australia, Asia, New Zealand, and the Americas, continually broadening its global presence to meet the evolving needs of its customers.As a publicly listed company on the New Zealand Stock Exchange, Mainfreight is guided by its 100-year vision, which shapes its long-term strategies and commitment to enduring partnerships. In Australia, where it first established operations in 1989, Mainfreight continues to grow through branch expansions in key locations and a focus on delivering innovative, customer-centric logistics solutions.Mainfreight's unique culture, built on the principle of "Special people, Special company," fosters a collaborative and performance-driven environment. With an emphasis on promoting from within, individual accountability, and transparent communication, the company consistently upholds the highest standards of service and reliability.More information about Mainfreight can be found at www.mainfreight.com About Reefer RunnerReefer Runner is a cutting-edge monitoring system designed to streamline and efficiently manage refrigerated containers at your terminal. Acting as a core part of your operations, it offers automated real-time visibility of every reefer container, irrespective of brand or type. With a robust wireless device that provides plug-and-play compatibility with Navis 4 Terminal Operating System (TOS), among others, Reefer Runner requires no training and can adapt to your expansion plans. Its battery life of up to 10 years and a range of key benefits, such as reducing claims, labour time, and maintenance costs, make Reefer Runner an unparalleled solution for reefer monitoring with customers worldwide in more than 70 container terminals.About Identec SolutionsAt IDENTEC SOLUTIONS, we are engineering ideas to improve efficiency in the Industrial Internet of Things. Our wireless solutions keep people safe, make teams work better, deliver valuable insights and eliminate wastefulness - even in harsh environments. That's why the world's biggest and most productive ports, mines, energy operators, automotive suppliers and carmakers trust us to help them better utilise the resources they have.IDENTEC SOLUTIONS is setting reefer trends and is headquartered in Austria with regional offices in Australia, the USA, Norway, Germany and sales representatives in the UK. www.identecsolutions.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.