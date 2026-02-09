Identec Solutions Equips Rijeka Gateway with Reefer Monitoring System

Rijeka Gateway

In June 2025, Identec Solutions deployed Reefer Runner at Rijeka Gateway, linking 170 reefers to Navis N4 for automated monitoring and real-time visibility.

LUSTENAU, AUSTRIA, February 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Identec Solutions, a global leader in digital asset management and industrial IoT solutions, has completed the deployment of a state-of-the-art reefer monitoring system at Rijeka Gateway, the new deep-sea container terminal operated by APM Terminals and Enna Logic. The installation connects 170 refrigerated container units (reefers) directly to the terminal's Navis N4 system, enabling real-time monitoring, automated work order generation, and full integration into terminal operations. This smart infrastructure solution ensures maximum cargo safety and streamlined handling of temperature-sensitive goods, supporting the terminal's commitment to digital innovation and sustainability. The system went live in September 2025, supporting the launch of full container terminal operations."Implementing a state-of-the-art reefer monitoring system was essential for Rijeka Gateway as we scale up operations and position ourselves as a leading smart terminal in the Adriatic. The integration with our Navis N4 TOS allows us to monitor refrigerated containers in real time, automate work orders, and ensure the integrity of temperature-sensitive cargo around the clock. This project reflects our commitment to innovation, operational excellence, and delivering reliable, data-driven services to our customers."— Jean-Louis SEBAPO, Senior Technology Project Lead, Rijeka GatewayThe energy monitoring module within Identec Solutions' Reefer Runner system delivers detailed, real-time insights into the power consumption of each refrigerated container. It continuously measures parameters such as voltage, current, and total kilowatt-hours, enabling Rijeka Gateway to monitor and analyse the energy usage of its reefer fleet. This functionality supports several critical operational goals: identifying abnormal consumption patterns, ensuring compliance with sustainability objectives, and optimising resource allocation. It also facilitates cost tracking while providing valuable data for predictive maintenance strategies."Rijeka Gateway is a flagship greenfield project that showcases how advanced digital solutions can future-proof terminal operations from day one. For Identec Solutions, being part of this strategic development is both a milestone and a statement of our commitment to innovation in the maritime sector. The integration of energy monitoring within our Reefer Runner system is particularly significant—it gives terminal operators the visibility they need to manage energy consumption, reduce emissions, and make informed, sustainable decisions in real time."— Elmar Hartmann, Co-Owner, Identec SolutionsAbout Rijeka GatewayRijeka Gateway is a major infrastructure initiative located at the Port of Rijeka on Croatia's North Adriatic coast. It is being developed as a joint venture between APM Terminals (holding 51%) and Croatian logistics company Enna Logic (holding 49%). The project is positioned to become one of the most advanced and sustainable container terminals in Europe, with a strong emphasis on innovation, environmental responsibility, and regional connectivity.The total investment in the project amounts to €380 million, making it the largest private investment in Croatia at present. A 50-year concession agreement was signed in November 2021, and the terminal is operated by the joint venture company Rijeka Gateway d.o.o. Construction and operations are planned in phases, with Phase 1 completed with the opening of the terminal in September 2025. This phase involved a €200 million investment to build 400 meters of berth, allowing the terminal to handle an annual capacity of 650,000 TEUs. Phase 2 will follow, with an additional €180 million investment to extend the berth to 680 meters and increase the terminal’s annual capacity to over 1 million TEUs.The terminal is engineered to handle ultra-large container vessels of up to 24,000 TEUs. It is equipped with advanced technology, including remotely operated electric cranes for loading and unloading cargo. More than 95% of the terminal’s equipment is powered by electricity, minimizing on-site emissions. The goal is to deliver high-efficiency, low-emission operations as part of APM Terminals' group strategy.Sustainability is central to the Rijeka Gateway's design. It is fully powered by renewable electricity sourced from solar and wind energy, provided by ENNA Next, ensuring carbon-free terminal operations. The terminal aligns with global decarbonisation goals by minimising CO₂ emissions and reducing environmental impact through electrification and automation.The economic impact of the project is significant. The terminal currently employs over 400 people, and this number is expected to grow significantly at full capacity in the first phase, with many additional indirect jobs created in supporting industries.The Croatian government has designated the Rijeka Gateway as a strategic project, recognising its potential to transform Rijeka into a critical logistics and trade hub for Central and Southeastern Europe.Connectivity is another cornerstone of the project. The terminal is designed to serve as a key intermodal entry point to inland markets, reinforcing Rijeka's role in European logistics networks. It integrates with regional rail and road infrastructure, enhancing access and transportation efficiency for container traffic across the continent.Overall, Rijeka Gateway represents a bold step in reshaping the Adriatic maritime landscape, combining scale, sustainability, and strategic connectivity in a single, future-ready container terminal.About Reefer RunnerReefer Runner is a cutting-edge monitoring system designed to streamline and efficiently manage refrigerated containers at your terminal. Acting as a core part of your operations, it offers automated real-time visibility of every reefer container, irrespective of brand or type. With a robust wireless device that provides plug-and-play compatibility with Navis N4 Terminal Operating System (TOS), among others, Reefer Runner requires no training and can adapt to your expansion plans. Its battery life of up to 10 years and a range of key benefits, such as reducing claims, labour time, and maintenance costs, make Reefer Runner an unparalleled solution for reefer monitoring with customers worldwide in more than 70 container terminals.About Identec SolutionsAt IDENTEC SOLUTIONS, we are engineering ideas to improve efficiency in the Industrial Internet of Things. Our wireless solutions keep people safe, make teams work better, deliver valuable insights and eliminate wastefulness - even in harsh environments. That's why the world's biggest and most productive ports, mines, energy operators, automotive suppliers and carmakers trust us to help them better utilise the resources they have.IDENTEC SOLUTIONS is headquartered in Austria with regional offices in Australia, the USA, Norway, Germany and sales representatives in the UK. www.identecsolutions.com

