Derby Barracks / Operating without Owners Consent, Arrest on Warrants

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 25A5000381

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Aaron Leonard

STATION: Derby

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

DATE/TIME: 1/22/2025 1819 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Airport Road, Coventry, VT

VIOLATION: Operating without Owners Consent, Arrest on Warrants (DUI, Possession of Cocaine, Unlawful Trespass)

ACCUSED: James Poutre

AGE: 43

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Irasburg, VT

VICTIM: Earl Simons

AGE: 77

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Brownington, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police received a report of a vehicle stolen from a farm on Airport Road in Irasburg. While working at the farm, Earl Simons, age 77 of Brownington, VT, discovered his vehicle missing. The vehicle was located by Simons’ employer parked outside the Pinecrest Motel on Barton Orleans Road in Barton, VT.

Investigation revealed that James Poutre, age 43 of Irasburg, VT, had taken the vehicle without Simons’ consent, driven to the Pinecrest, and had fled prior to arrival of Troopers. Additional Troopers from the Derby and Saint Johnsbury barracks responded, including K9 Carbon, to locate Poutre. K9 Carbon located Poutre in a building on the property and he was taken into custody without further incident. Poutre was found to have two active arrest warrants, for DUI – Drug and possession of cocaine, and unlawful trespass.

Poutre was processed at the Derby barracks and was lodged at Northern State Correctional Facility on the warrants for lack of $300 bail imposed by the Honorable Court. Poutre was issued a citation to appear in court on 1/23/2025 at 1230pm to answer to the warrants, and a charge of Operating without Owners Consent stemming from this incident.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 1/23/2025 1230PM

COURT: Orleans Criminal Court

LODGED - LOCATION: Northern State Correctional Facility

BAIL: $300 (warrants)

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Aaron Leonard, Trooper

Vermont State Police – Derby

35 Crawford Road,

Derby, VT 05829

802-334-8881

aaron.leonard@vermont.gov