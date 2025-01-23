Pasona Group, Obayashi Corporation Announce Ceiling-Lit Operating Room "OPELUMI" Exhibit at EXPO 2025

Concept image of PASONA NATUREVERSE "Future of Medical Care: Remote-Controlled Flying Operating Room" exhibit Concept image of Ceiling-Lit Operating Room "OPELUMI" "Future of Medical Care: Remote-Controlled Flying Operating Room" "PASONA NATUREVERSE" exterior concept image PASONA NATUREVERSE pavilion exhibition overview

Experience the cutting-edge tech in a "Remote-Controlled Flying Operating Room" at the "Future of Medical Care" area of the PASONA NATUREVERSE pavilion.

CHIYODA-KU, TOKYO, JAPAN, January 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pasona Group Inc. (Headquarters: Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo; Group CEO: Yasuyuki Nambu) will be exhibiting a private sector pavilion, "PASONA NATUREVERSE", at Expo 2025 Osaka, Kansai, Japan. The company, in association with Obayashi Corporation (Headquarters: Minato-ku, Tokyo; President & CEO: Kenji Hasuwa) will jointly exhibit "OPELUMI", an operating room lighting system which eliminates the need for surgical lights. The exhibit will be part of the "Future of Medical Care: Remote-Controlled Flying Operating Room", presented in the "Body Zone" of the pavilion.

The PASONA NATUREVERSE pavilion will feature a variety of exhibits under the themes of "Body, Mind, and Bonds." The Body Zone will include the "Future of Medical Care" exhibit, consisting of a "Flying Operation Unit" and "Remote Operation Center." OPELUMI will be featured as part of the conceptual Flying Operation Unit, a concept exhibit of remote medical care. Developed by Obayashi Corporation, OPELUMI is an operating room outfitted with a full-ceiling lighting system that eliminates the need for the surgical lamps used in conventional operating rooms.

Through this exhibit, Pasona Group and Obayashi Corporation have expressed the desire to promote the "Future of Medical Care" which supports physical health and aims for its societal implementation, toward a future in which each and individual can live a life of well-being.

■ Overview: "Future of Medical Care: Remote-Controlled Flying Operating Room"

This exhibit will consist of a "Flying Operation Unit" and "Remote Operation Center" and aims to propose the "Future of Medical Care."

[Main Exhibit Content]

- Current Medical Care: Surgical guidewire operation experience

- Near-Future Medical Care: Near-future catheter operation experience

- Future Medical Care: Concept exhibit of endovascular treatment using "Self-Propelling Micro Robots"

- Future Medical Care: Concept exhibit of remote-controlled "Flying Operating Room" (Includes exhibit of "OPELUMI", developed by Obayashi Corporation)

* The Future of Medical Care exhibit is jointly produced by pavilion exhibit partner ASAHI INTECC CO., LTD.

■ Overview: "OPELUMI"

Conventional operating rooms are equipped with surgical lights to illuminate the operation area, which has raised the following issues:

- A higher ceiling height than other hospital wards is required (3,000mm compared to 2,600mm).

- The surgical lamps produce heat, interfering with the surgical environment.

- The surgical lamps obstruct the flow of clean air, interfering with the patient's surroundings.

In order to address these issues, Obayashi Corporation and Osaka University Graduate School of Medicine have jointly developed a lighting system for operating rooms, combining moving, high-luminance, high-color-rendering, automated shooting lights to illuminate the operation area, and full-color LED panel lighting with light guide plates to evenly illuminate the entire operating room, creating a shadow-free environment.

The first system is being installed at Osaka International Medical & Science Center (Osaka City, Osaka Prefecture), to open in January 2025. In addition to implementing the system in more medical facilities, Obayashi Corporation endeavors to develop the technology to apply it to trailer containers and ships as a mobile operating room.

For details regarding "OPELUMI": https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vEPlSa76Ork (Japanese version only)

■ Reference: About the "PASONA NATUREVERSE" Pavilion

Concept:

Pasona Group's job is to harness the potential of the individual. We aim to help build a society in which everyone can flourish in good health and vibrance. “Thank You, Life.” We want to create a world where life is respected; a world enveloped in gratitude for life, from children to the elderly, among all people across the world.

Our society is a part of the natural world, and humanity's continued existence is thanks to nature. However, at some point, we began to take nature for granted. Have we forgotten to be grateful? Giving thanks to each other, to the rich blessings bestowed upon humanity by nature, and for the fact that we are alive right now. We want to create a new world in which these expressions of thanks resonate and are passed down to the next generation.

We hope that many people from all over the world will visit our pavilion and become creators of a future in which reverberates with gratitude, and work together with us to create the "NATUREVERSE" (Nature x Universe). This is the hope of Pasona Group.

Main Themes:

(1) Body: Medical / Food: Creating a healthy body through the latest medical care and food.

(2) Mind: Life Purpose / Compassion: Building a spiritually rich society based on the spirit of compassion, in which everyone can envision their own futures, and which is full of diversity and purpose in life.

(3) Bonds: Work / Mutual Aid: Designing a truly prosperous society in which all people can work vibrantly and live happily, in other words, a "Mutual Society" of mutual assistance.

For details regarding the pavilion: https://www.pasonagroup.co.jp/english/expo/

■ Reference: Pasona Group Inc. Company Overview

Since its founding in 1976, Pasona Group Inc. has promoted diversity under its corporate philosophy of providing “Solutions to Society's Problems” and has continued to create opportunities for each and every individual to play an active role with pride and dreams. In 2008, the company began the challenge of regional revitalization by attracting human resources to Awaji Island, Hyogo Prefecture. Pasona Group endeavors to create a way of life and work that is enriching both physically and mentally, and to create new industries with dreams, including a health industry that takes advantage of the rich nature, food, and culture of Awaji Island.

Location: PASONA SQUARE Minami-Aoyama 3-1-30 Minato-ku, Tokyo

Foundation: February 16th, 1976

Paid-in capital: 5 billion yen

Business activities: BPO Solutions (contracting), Expert Solutions (temporary staffing), Career Solutions (employee placement, outplacement), Global Solutions (overseas HR services), Life Solutions (childcare & education support, elderly care support), Regional Revitalization and Tourism Solutions

About OPELUMI (Japanese only)

