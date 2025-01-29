Sales of New Tariff-free General Purpose Relays Exceed Expectations

Only weeks after launch, newly designed relays are among the fastest growing c3controls product lines

The new Series 200/210 relays will save panel space, save on inventory management and have a wide range of coil voltages and optional features that will meet almost any application.” — Neil Buzzard

BEAVER, PA, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A new line of general purpose relays unveiled only weeks ago by Pennsylvania-based c3controls is already among the fastest growing product lines within the company’s array of more than 17 million product configuration options.

Following nearly three years of development and another 10 months of comprehensive objective user testing to ensure endurance and performance, the new Series 200/210 general purpose relays from c3controls take a significant step forward in design and functionality.

Unlike the Series GR relays which they are replacing, the new Series 200/210 relays available without a 25% tariff which will provide substantial cost savings.

The new edition general purpose relays from c3controls are ideally suited for control circuit applications where the current is under 10 amps and a long life is desirable. Generally, these relays are best applied as dry contacts and interposing contacts in control circuits to provide isolation or control for devices that need to be turned off and on remotely.

“Arguably the most important application for these relays is to use one voltage source to actuate device coils such as a contactor coil controlling power from a different voltage source,” said Neil Buzzard, global product marketing manager at c3controls. “In this case, for example, the relay would be used for a control circuit voltage of 24VDC to operate a contactor controlling a power circuit at 240VAC.”

Series 200/210 relays from c3controls meet standards requirements from UL, CSA and IEC, which make them suitable for global applications.

The new relays are available with either an Octal Base with pin terminals or a Square Base with blade-style terminals, and the Series 210 Octal Base relays are interchangeable with other commonly available relays.

The relays are available in a wide range of specifications, many of which are in stock and ready for same-day shipping. Their silver and nickel (AgNi) contacts are also cadmium-free and environmentally friendly.

“These relays are extremely versatile,” Buzzard said. “They can be used in a large number of applications, markets and industries – like original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) that build equipment such as ice machines, manufacturing equipment, and even household appliances,” he added. “HVAC control panel builders, and transmission and distribution switchgear manufacturers would also find these relays a welcome upgrade.”

Every c3controls product is backed by a limited lifetime warranty. “Our warranty is unmatched in the industry,” said Ted Wodoslawsky, chief marketing officer for c3controls. “And when you purchase from c3controls, you’re buying directly from the manufacturer and avoiding middleman markups.” Wodoslawsky says that any order for standard catalog items received by 6 p.m. ET is guaranteed to ship same-day.

“The new Series 200/210 relays will save panel space, save on inventory management and have a wide range of coil voltages and optional features that will meet almost any application’” Buzzard adds. “They are already among our fastest growing product lines.”

As the company transitions to this new and improved series, manufacturing of c3controls Series GR relays up to 12A is now discontinued. Orders for these relays will be fulfilled only while current stock lasts. You can discover more information about the new Series 200/210 general purpose relays by visiting c3controls.com, sending a note to customerfirst@c3controls.com or by calling (724) 775-7926.

About c3controls

Founded in 1976 in Beaver, Pennsylvania near Pittsburgh, c3controls has found success through a focus on Total Control – the continuum of innovating, developing, designing, manufacturing, testing and shipping from its own manufacturing facilities. Vertical integration and having Everything Under Control, is the cornerstone of the company’s business model, to provide our customers with more value than they expect, great products and the quick, agile, and friendly service of a family company. Visit the company website at c3controls.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.