$1 Billion for SUNY Downstate Transformation

Governor Kathy Hochul today highlighted $450 million in capital funding and $100 million in operating support for SUNY Downstate in the FY 2026 Executive Budget during the Community Advisory Board’s first of three public hearings. This funding is in addition to the $300 million in capital funding and $100 million in operating funding included in the FY 2025 Enacted Budget, making for a $950 million total commitment for the facility. The Community Advisory Board, established by Governor Hochul and the Legislature under the FY 2025 Enacted Budget, is tasked with developing recommendations to ensure the long term financial health and stability of the facility and may consider recommendations for up to $750 million in New York State capital funding for investment.

“The Downstate Community Advisory Board has begun the critical work of helping to secure the long-term fiscal stability of SUNY Downstate,” Governor Hochul said. “These public hearings are an essential step in engaging the Central Brooklyn community and building a sustainable plan that ensures SUNY Downstate continues to deliver health care in its community and train a diverse health care workforce for generations to come.”

The advisory board held the first of three public hearings on Wednesday, January 22, 2025, at 6 p.m. at SUNY Downstate Health Sciences University to hear from community members and other stakeholders as part of its process. Details for the remaining public hearings will be announced in the coming weeks.

Downstate’s hospital provides inpatient and outpatient health care services in Central Brooklyn and leads in research and scholarship to address health disparities in New York City and across the state.

Last year, SUNY Downstate’s hospital faced a $100 million annual deficit and was at risk of being unable to operate without additional funding, while contending with a hospital facility in disrepair and vulnerable to major crises, including recent major infrastructure incidents.

In response, Governor Hochul worked with the Legislature and SUNY to develop a plan to engage community leaders in developing a sustainable future for Downstate and provided a historic capital investment, which will be guided by the advisory board’s work.

Last year’s Enacted Budget tasked the Advisory Board to consider recommendations of up to $750 million in capital investments to establish a reasonable, scalable and fiscally responsible plan for the financial health, viability and sustainability of SUNY Downstate.

To develop its recommendations, the advisory board will consider overall healthcare service delivery trends and models; historic and projected financials for the hospital and the campus; the current state of building infrastructure and capital needs; community healthcare needs, outcomes, and health disparities; existing inpatient and outpatient service offerings and health outcomes; capacity and availability of inpatient and outpatient services in the broader primary and secondary service areas; efficiency of operations and quality of healthcare services benchmarking; and training needs for students and employment outcomes.

Members will use these public hearings to gather input and ideas directly from the community. Written recommendations will be submitted to the Governor and the Legislature by April 1, 2025.

State Health Commissioner James McDonald, M.D., M.P.H. said, “As the public hearings begin, we have a unique opportunity to chart the long-term trajectory of SUNY Downstate Hospital. Downstate is vital to Central Brooklyn, and this process will allow us to hear directly from the community about their needs and priorities. I am committed to working with the advisory board to develop a plan that strengthens Downstate’s capacity to deliver quality healthcare and education for years to come.”

SUNY Chancellor John B. King Jr. said, “Building on the extensive community engagement that has taken place over the past year, the launch of these public hearings marks a critical step in shaping the future of SUNY Downstate Hospital. We will continue to be guided by input from diverse stakeholders so that we can ensure that SUNY Downstate remains a leader in training diverse medical professionals and providing the healthcare the community needs. I look forward to working with the community advisory board to develop recommendations up to an unprecedented $750 million in capital investment for a reasonable, scalable, and fiscally responsible plan for the financial health, viability, and sustainability of SUNY Downstate.”

Dr. Enitza George, M.D., MBA, MSAI said, “Every day we come to the hospital, our main priority is providing the best care for the patients we serve. And to build a sustainable hospital that continues to provide the best care to our neighborhood, the community will have an important role in guiding how we invest the historic $750 million, starting with these public hearings.”

Dr. Lesly Kernisant said, “These hearings are an opportunity to hear directly from the residents of Brooklyn who SUNY Downstate serves, and these discussions will help shape a future where SUNY Downstate is both financially strong and equipped to continue its mission of training healthcare leaders and improving health outcomes across Central Brooklyn.”

Dr. Donald Moore said, "The community demands that Downstate fulfill its promise as the University Hospital for Brooklyn. The $850M investment is a vital first step to revitalizing this neglected facility. I will collaborate with my fellow board members to provide strong recommendations to the governor, restoring Downstate to its rightful place in serving our community."

Citizens Budget Commission President Andrew Rein said, “As the community hearings begin, I am eager to hear the perspectives of my fellow Brooklynites and other stakeholders on how this Board can help ensure that Brooklynites continue to have access to the quality care they deserve, and that the critical education for a diverse set of health care professionals continues here at Downstate.”

Pastor Louis Hilton Straker Jr. said, “SUNY Downstate is a cornerstone for Central Brooklyn’s health and vitality. These hearings give our community the opportunity to shape its future and ensure it continues to uplift families and serve as a foundation for growth and equity.”

State Senator Zellnor Myrie said, “This community has made it clear we expect a transparent, open process to shape Downstate's future and address Brooklyn's healthcare needs. Over the coming weeks and months, I look forward to working with colleagues and neighbors to protect this vital institution and ensure it remains open to serve our community."

Assemblymember Brian Cunningham said, “The community hearings for SUNY Downstate are a testament to the importance of engaging with residents and stakeholders in determining the hospital and university’s future. This is a critical opportunity to ensure that the hospital and health sciences university have the resources, staff, and support needed to serve Brooklyn’s diverse communities for years to come.”

Brooklyn Community Board #17 Chair Rodrick Daley said, “By empowering the advisory board to engage with the community, we have the opportunity to reimagine SUNY Downstate in a way that best serves the people of Central Brooklyn. Together, we will work to ensure that Downstate continues to provide high-quality education and stand as a crucial resource for our community’s health and well-being.”

Former NYC Health and Hospitals Executive Claire Patterson said, "SUNY Downstate has been a lifeline for Central Brooklyn, providing critical healthcare services and educational opportunities that uplift our community. These hearings give us the chance to ensure that Downstate’s future reflects the priorities of the people it serves, while strengthening its ability to care for our families and train the next generation of healthcare professionals.”