AHA podcast: Englewood Health's Strategies to Combat Rising Opioid Use in Post-Pandemic America

In this conversation, Vinnidhy Dave, D.O., hospice specialist and director of palliative medicine at Englewood Health Physician Network, and Lauren Savage, director of population health at Englewood Hospital, discuss what Englewood Health is doing to prevent opioid use in its communities and how an opioid risk tool provides guidance and protocols to protect higher-risk patients. LISTEN NOW

