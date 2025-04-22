Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,735 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 404,033 in the last 365 days.

AHA issues support for legislation to strengthen LTCH reimbursement

The AHA voiced support for the Securing Access to Care for Seniors in Critical Condition Act (H.R.1924), legislation that would provide reimbursement for long-term care hospitals. In comments to the bill’s sponsors, Reps. Kevin Hern, R-Okla., and Brendan Boyle, D-Pa., the AHA highlighted declines in the number of LTCH standard-rate cases, providers and reimbursement. Smaller, yet sicker patient populations have also become a challenge for LTCHs.  

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

AHA issues support for legislation to strengthen LTCH reimbursement

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more