AHA issues support for legislation to strengthen LTCH reimbursement

The AHA voiced support for the Securing Access to Care for Seniors in Critical Condition Act (H.R.1924), legislation that would provide reimbursement for long-term care hospitals. In comments to the bill’s sponsors, Reps. Kevin Hern, R-Okla., and Brendan Boyle, D-Pa., the AHA highlighted declines in the number of LTCH standard-rate cases, providers and reimbursement. Smaller, yet sicker patient populations have also become a challenge for LTCHs.

