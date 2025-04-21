AHA podcast: Quality 101 — How University of Utah Health Strengthens Board Culture for Better Patient Outcomes

University of Utah Health's Kencee Graves, M.D., hospitalist and palliative medicine physician, and David Colling, vice chair of the health system’s Community Board of Directors, discuss how a “Quality 101” approach helped bridge knowledge gaps between clinicians and board members and why making this transformation interactive leads to stronger strategic alignment and better patient outcomes. LISTEN NOW

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.