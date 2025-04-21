Submit Release
AHA podcast: Quality 101 — How University of Utah Health Strengthens Board Culture for Better Patient Outcomes

University of Utah Health's Kencee Graves, M.D., hospitalist and palliative medicine physician, and David Colling, vice chair of the health system’s Community Board of Directors, discuss how a “Quality 101” approach helped bridge knowledge gaps between clinicians and board members and why making this transformation interactive leads to stronger strategic alignment and better patient outcomes. LISTEN NOW 

 

 

