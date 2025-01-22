Governor Abbott Announces 2025 Governor’s Small Business Summit Host Cities

TEXAS, January 22 - January 22, 2025 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today congratulated 15 communities selected as 2025 Governor’s Small Business Summit host cities. Held throughout the year and in regions across the state, the Governor’s Small Business Summit aims to help Texas small business owners and aspiring entrepreneurs succeed by connecting them with the resources and information needed to start, strengthen, and grow a business.

“Small businesses are the driving force behind the Texas economy,” said Governor Abbott. “With more than 3.3 million small businesses across Texas, employing nearly half of all working Texans, our state continues to lead the nation in small business growth and as the best state to start a business. I congratulate the 15 communities selected to host a Governor’s Small Business Summit and encourage all small business owners and entrepreneurs to attend. Together, we will continue to partner with small businesses to help them grow and thrive in our great state.”

The Governor’s Small Business Summit offers a variety of sessions bringing together local, state, and federal resource partners to provide key insights on critical business topics. The Summit also provides participants with the opportunity to network with other business owners and meet experts who will share timely, relevant, and actionable advice on a multitude of small business topics.

Registration is now open for all 2025 Governor’s Small Business Summit locations:

March 27: Uvalde

April 24: Orange

May 15: Denison

May 29: Sugar Land

June 12: San Marcos

June 26: Bastrop

July 10: Rockport-Fulton

July 24: Waxahachie

August 7: Pharr

August 21: Big Lake

September 11: Eagle Pass

September 25: Carthage

October 9: Dalhart

October 23: Denton (Women-Focused)

November 13: Belton (Veteran-Focused)

For more information and to register, visit gov.texas.gov/events

Communities interested in hosting a future Governor’s Small Business Summit may contact the Office of Small Business Assistance.

The Governor’s Economic Development & Tourism Office and Office of Small Business Assistance also host Governor’s Small Business Webinars to share information about resources for small businesses and entrepreneurs in Texas through an online format. To view on-demand recordings of past webinars, visit: gov.texas.gov/business/page/small-business-webinars.

In December, Governor Abbott announced the launch of his Small Business Freedom Council to review government efficiency for Texas businesses and sent a letter to Texas state agency heads directing them to provide recommendations to cut unnecessary government regulations. For more information, visit: gov.texas.gov/business/page/governors-small-business-freedom-council