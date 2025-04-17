Governor Abbott Applauds Historic School Choice Vote In Texas House

TEXAS, April 17 - April 17, 2025 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today applauded the Texas House of Representatives for making Texas history by passing Senate Bill 2, the state's universal school choice program.



“For the first time in Texas history, our state has passed a universal school choice bill out of both chambers in the Texas Legislature,” said Governor Abbott. “This is an extraordinary victory for the thousands of parents who have advocated for more choices when it comes to the education of their children. Texas could not have accomplished this without the hard work and unwavering support from Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick, Speaker Dustin Burrows, Chairman Brandon Creighton, and Chairman Brad Buckley. I applaud the legislators who took a stand with the overwhelming majority of Texans who support school choice. When it reaches my desk, I will swiftly sign this bill into law, creating the largest day-one school choice program in the nation and putting Texas on a pathway to becoming the best state in America for educating our kids.”

