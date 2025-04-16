Governor Abbott Congratulates Aransas Pass As Tourism Friendly Texas Certified Community

TEXAS, April 16 - April 16, 2025 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today congratulated the City of Aransas Pass on being designated as a Tourism Friendly Texas Certified Community by Travel Texas in the inaugural year of the program after completing the multi-step certification process. The Tourism Friendly Texas Certified Community designation shows the Aransas Pass Chamber of Commerce & Visitors Center’s commitment to further develop tourism as an economic growth strategy, boost local job creation, and draw more visitors to their community and to Texas from across the nation and around the world.

“Tourism is critical to both our local and state economies, supporting one in 11 jobs across Texas,” said Governor Abbott. “Travelers to and within Texas generate more than $193 billion in annual economic impact and support 1.3 million jobs across the state. Every region of this great state offers endless opportunities to experience the natural beauty, rich history, and true Texas hospitality that draws visitors to our communities. I congratulate the City of Aransas Pass and Aransas Pass Chamber of Commerce & Visitors Center on earning this designation. All Texas communities are encouraged to apply to become a Tourism Friendly Texas Certified Community to further grow local tourism and jobs across our great state.”

“Aransas Pass’ recognition as a Tourism Friendly Texas Community reflects its role as a gateway to the Gulf Coast’s natural beauty and outdoor recreation,” said Travel Texas Director Tim Fennell. “Whether launching a fishing trip, kayaking through coastal waterways, or spotting dolphins along the Lydia Ann Channel, visitors find plenty of ways to connect with the water. This designation honors the city’s ongoing efforts to welcome travelers seeking a laid-back coastal experience.”

“I extend my heartfelt congratulations to the City of Aransas Pass on being named a Tourism Friendly Texas Certified Community,” said Representative Todd Hunter. “This designation is not just a recognition of the city’s natural beauty and hospitality, but also a testament to the dedication of its residents and local leaders. By embracing tourism as a vital economic driver, Aransas Pass is poised to attract visitors and create jobs, strengthening our local economy. Together, we can showcase the unique charm of our community and invite the world to experience the true spirit of Texas.”

“Aransas Pass is honored to be recognized as a Tourism Friendly Texas destination,” said City Manager Mary Juarez. “This certification is a testament to the hard work and commitment of our residents, businesses, chamber, visitor center and city staff in creating a welcoming environment for visitors. Tourism is an essential part of our community, boosting local businesses and enriching the overall experience for those who come to explore.”

“Aransas Pass is the heart of the Coastal Bend — a place where history, natural beauty, and vibrant culture come together to create a truly inviting destination,” said County Commissioner Howard J. Gillespie. “From stunning coastal views and year-round warm weather to a welcoming community, Aransas Pass has so much to offer. We’re proud to be part of the Tourism Friendly Texas program and excited to continue sharing our community with visitors.”

The Tourism Friendly Texas Community program is open to local governments or non-profit organizations that serve as the lead entity for tourism promotion and development efforts. Benefits of the designation for tourism entities seeking certification on behalf of their community include the opportunity to strengthen or establish relationships important for tourism development, educate local leaders on the importance of tourism to the state, identify and prioritize locally driven strategies, and learn more about opportunities provided by Travel Texas and other state government programs available to support both communities and the travel and tourism industry. For more information on the Tourism Friendly Texas Certified Community program, visit: gov.texas.gov/tourism-friendly-texas.

The mission of Travel Texas in the Governor's Texas Economic Development & Tourism Office is to enhance and extend local economic development efforts by marketing Texas as a premier travel destination in out-of-state and international markets, generating non-Texan travel to Texas, and creating revenue and jobs for local communities and the state.