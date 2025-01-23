The Latest Construction Innovations and Industry Insights - January 23, 2025

Construction Links Network

SUNDRE, ALBERTA, CANADA, January 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Since its establishment in 2003, Construction Links Network has emerged as a premier news and information hub in the construction sector. With a commitment to enhancing the digital presence and search engine visibility of its members, Construction Links Network has become an indispensable resource for a wide array of professionals. This includes construction managers, contractors, developers, building and property managers, architects, designers, engineers, and government officials.As a dynamic hub for digital content dissemination, Construction Links Network offers its members diverse engagement opportunities through news releases, company announcements, blogs, podcasts, webinars, case studies, whitepapers, and videos.Featured content published this week includes a range of topical subjects:• Graham Recognized in ReNew’s Top100 Biggest Infrastructure Projects List• Pomerleau Rises in Canadian Infrastructure with 18 Projects in 2025 ReNew Top 100• Canada’s 2024 Housing Starts Rise 2%, But Affordability Challenges Persist• Milestone Environmental Earns PAIR Accreditation for Indigenous Relations• Canada’s Construction Investment Slips 0.5% in November• Testimonials from Our Customers• Humanity as a Strategy• PCL Named One of Canada’s Top Employers for Young People for 6th Year in a Row• Grow Your Business Through Collaborative Partnerships• Announcing the 2025 Full Revizto Field Day Schedule and Cities: Come Network & Learn from Local AEC Peers• Jodi Lieberman Joins DSEL to Drive Growth & Employee Empowerment• ACI Joins NCBC to Strengthen Concrete Bridge Innovation and Standards• ACEC-Ontario Announces 2025 Jury for Ontario Engineering Project Awards• ICBA Endorses Pierre Poilievre and His Vision for Building Canada• CGA Announces Shane Snow as Keynote Speaker for 2025 Conference & Expo• Tom Sparrow Tapped as Winnipeg’s First Chief Construction Officer• ICBA Endorses Pierre Poilievre and His Vision for Building Canada• More Lawsuits Filed Against Suspended Engineer Over Building Defects• Calgary Construction Industry Takes Action on Mental Health with Tailgate Toolkit Initiative• AtkinsRéalis Faces $100M in Lawsuits Over Delayed Ottawa LRT Project Stay informed by subscribing to the Round Up News Magazine , a weekly digest reaching over 7,300 industry professionals. Connect with Construction Links Network to thrive in the ever-evolving construction, building, and design sectors.

