NEWS RELEASE: Nominees announced for 3rd District Court vacancy

NEWS RELEASE

Jan. 22, 2025

Contact:

Rob Carroll

Office of the Governor

(801) 243-2290, [email protected]

Nominees announced for 3rd District Court vacancy

SALT LAKE CITY (Jan. 22, 2025) – The Third District Judicial Nominating Commission has selected nominees for a vacancy on the Third District Court. This position results from the retirement of Judge Kent R. Holmberg, effective May 1, 2025.

The nominees for the vacancy are: Andrew Choate, Adjunct Law Professor, University of Utah School of Law; Todd Hilbig, Assistant Attorney, United States Attorney’s Office; Jeffrey Makin, Senior Vice President, Legal and Compliance, Sunrun Inc.; Thaddeus May, Assistant Attorney, United States Attorney’s Office; Breanne Miller, Deputy District Attorney, Salt Lake County District Attorney’s Office.

Written comments can be submitted to the Third District Judicial Nominating Commission at [email protected] or Commission on Criminal and Juvenile Justice, P.O. Box 142330, Salt Lake City, UT 84114-2330. The deadline for written comments is noon Feb. 3, 2025. The Nominating Commission may request further information or conduct an investigation of the nominees after reviewing public comments. After the public comment period, the names will be sent to Gov. Spencer J. Cox, who will have 30 days to make an appointment. Gov. Cox’s appointee is subject to confirmation by the Utah Senate.