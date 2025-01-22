Howell County native is new Howell County conservation agent

Body

WEST PLAINS, Mo. – Jason Langston is now enforcing Missouri’s fish and wildlife regulations in a part of the state he knows well.

Langston, a native of Howell County began his duties as Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) Agenti n Howell County on Jan. 1. He will work alongside fellow Howell County conservation agent Cpl. Matt Franks. Langston is replacing former Howell County Conservation Agent Kaitlyn Davis, who is now the conservation agent in Oregon County.

Langston has been a conservation agent for 24 years. The West Plains native graduated from MDC’s Conservation Agent Training Academy in 20001. He began his conservation agent duties in Ripley County, then was an agent in Oregon County, before assuming his current duties. In 2006 and 2012 Langston was named the Ozark Region’s Conservation Agent of the Year.

“I have enjoyed the last 24 years serving as a conservation agent in Ripley and Oregon Counties,” Langston said. “I am grateful to have the opportunity to serve the citizens of Howell County, and around the state, in my new assignment. Transferring to Howell County is fulfilling a lifelong dream to serve as a conservation agent in the county that I grew up in.”

Langston can be reached at 417-293-5833 or at Jason.Langston@mdc.mo.gov. Franks can be reached at 417-255-3161 or at Matt.Franks@mdc.mo.gov. People are reminded that game law violations can also be reported to the Operation Game Thief Hotline, 1-800-392-1111.