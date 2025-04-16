Submit Release
Register in April for the Missouri Birding Challenge May 1-15

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC), the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (USFWS), the Missouri River Bird Observatory (MRBO), and the Missouri Conservation Heritage Foundation (MCHF) invite both new and experienced birders to the first ever Missouri Birding Challenge (MBC) -- May 1-15! Registration is open through April 30.

MBC participants will compete alone or on teams in different birding categories based on their ages, birding experience, and comfort levels. Birders will use eBird (eBird.org) to record their lists of birds identified at public natural areas around the state, or even in their own backyards. 

There is a fee of $10-$25 per person or team depending on the category. Fees go toward migratory bird conservation efforts. 

Once participants complete a category, they will be entered into a drawing for fun, bird-related prizes such as binoculars and gift cards. The Columbia Audubon Society (columbia-audubon.org/) and the Missouri Birding Society (mobirds.org/) are prize sponsors of the MBC. 

Learn more about the MBC and register by April 30 at mdc.mo.gov/MObirdingchallenge.

 

LEARN MORE ABOUT BIRDS AND BIRDING

In preparation for the MBC, MDC and partners offer a special series of free webinars on birding, key issues around birds, and bird conservation in Missouri. 

Join the final webinar on Seven Simple Actions to Help Birds at Home with Dana Ripper of the MRBO on Thursday, May 1, from 6-7 p.m. Register in advance and then join live May 1 at 6 p.m. Register at mdc.webex.com/weblink/register/r1d047279e4ce9428de97c3c38ded815a.

View recordings of these past webinars at mdc.mo.gov/MObirdingchallenge:

  • Introduction and Benefits to Birding with MDC Ornithologist Kristen Heath-Acre,
  • eBird and Citizen Science with USFWS Ornithologist Sarah Kendrick,
  • Missouri Birds and Habitats with USFWS Ornithologist Sarah Kendrick, and
  • Full Annual Cycle of Bird Conservation with MDC Ornithologist Kristen Heath-Acre. 

 

