Alliant Partners with Ribeye Media to Bolster Data Transparency and Scalability

New integration offers transparent access, at scale, to high-quality data at competitive rates.

BREWSTER, NY, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Alliant , the leading data-driven audience company, and Ribeye, a premier emerging C.O.W. — consolidated omnichannel/platform workflow, today announced that Alliant Audiences are now available in Ribeye Media ’s data marketplace. This partnership empowers advertisers to maximize advertising performance with accurate, high-quality audiences at scale.“At Ribeye, transparency isn’t just a buzzword—it’s a cornerstone company value,” said Joe Marino, CEO of Ribeye Media. “This partnership ensures our clients gain clarity and confidence in the performance of every channel impression.”Ribeye Media’s data marketplace now includes Alliant’s full taxonomy of 2,600+ purchase-based audiences and the ability to leverage Alliant’s household identity graph for attribution and retargeting. The partnership enables advertisers seeking that same transparency access to optimized audiences across all major consumer categories and channels.“Alliant, like Ribeye, deeply values transparency in data, and we are proud to collaborate with such an innovative omnichannel media platform to provide complete end-to-end visibility,” said Matt Frattaroli, SVP, Digital Platform & Agency Partnerships, Alliant.This partnership also enables Ribeye’s clients to leverage Alliant’s unique household intelligence. Using the scale of the Alliant data cooperative, the DataHub, Ribeye can tie together disparate consumer identifiers to create a full-circle measurement solution for omnichannel buyers.Alliant’s range of consumer audiences are designed to predict likely purchase outcomes based on data from thousands of specific brands. The audiences are validated by independent third parties and are not reliant on third-party cookies.About AlliantAlliant is trusted by thousands of brands and agencies as an independent partner bringing a human element to modern data solutions. The Alliant DataHub — built on billions of consumer transactions, an expansive identity map, advanced data science and high-performance technology — enables marketers to execute omnichannel campaigns with responsive consumers at the center. Data security and privacy have been core values since day one, and with continual validation of people, processes, and data through meaningful certifications such as SOC2, IAB Tech Lab Data Transparency, NQI certification from Neutronian, and quarterly quality scoring with Truthset.About RibeyeFounded in 2023, Ribeye’s team of industry veterans are dedicated to developing cutting-edge programmatic advertising solutions tailored for the local media marketplace. By learning from the shortcomings of legacy ad tech platforms, they provide solutions that are user-friendly, seamlessly integrate into your company’s workflow, and offer complete transparency to ensure confidence in the inventory you sell.

