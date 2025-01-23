PTC Announces Winners of PTC'25 Awards, Celebrating True Innovators in Digital Infrastructure

PTC PTC25 Awards

The PTC'25 Awards showcase the incredible talent and dedication within our industry. Each winner exemplifies the spirit of innovation that is crucial for driving progress... ” — Brian Moon, CEO, PTC

HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- PTC , a non-profit membership organization committed to advancing digital infrastructure, telecommunications, and ICT, is proud to announce the winners of the PTC'25 Awards , honoring extraordinary achievements across the digital economy. This year's awards spotlight true innovators who are redefining the infrastructure that drives digital transformation, making significant strides in various segments of the industry.The PTC'25 Awards celebrate remarkable contributions from individuals and organizations making waves in subsea cables, satellite technology, data center advancements, network solutions, leadership excellence, academic research and more. These trailblazers are not just adapting to change; they are actively driving digital transformation and shaping the future of connectivity.Our PTC’25 Award winners are:Outstanding Submarine Network Company: SUBCOOutstanding Data Center Company: NEXTDCOutstanding Satellite Company: River AdvisersOutstanding Network Solutions Provider: AT&T BusinessOutstanding Digital Infrastructure Investor: DigitalBridgeOutstanding Innovation: TilleredOutstanding Support for PTC’s Vision & Mission: Spark New ZealandOutstanding CEO: Sridhar Pinnapureddy, CEO, CtrlSRichard J. Barber PTC Distinguished Service Award: Paul McCannOutstanding Young Leader: Matt Renner, Founder & CEO, NorthshorePTC’25 Next Gen Award: Felix Seda, NJFXDistinguished Reseacher: Rob Frieden, Penn State UniversityMeheroo Jussawalla Research Award: Yuntsai Chou, Yuan Ze University and Li-dar Wang, National Chengchi University"Today, we celebrate the remarkable achievements of those leading the charge in our new digital world,” said Brian Moon, CEO of PTC. “The PTC'25 Awards showcase the incredible talent and dedication within our industry. Each winner exemplifies the spirit of innovation that is crucial for driving progress and transforming the digital landscape.”Congratulations to all the winners for their outstanding contributions and commitment to excellence in digital infrastructure, telecommunications, and ICT!ABOUT PTC:Founded in 1978, PTC is a non-profit membership organization committed to advancing digital infrastructure, telecommunications, and ICT on a global scale, with a focus on the Pacific Rim. PTC serves as a central hub within the digital infrastructure community, nurturing innovation, fostering business growth, and promoting collaboration among stakeholders through a diverse range of events and initiatives. Foremost among these is the PTC Annual Conference, a prestigious gathering held in Honolulu, Hawaii, in January, where C-level executives, technologists, thought leaders, investors, researchers, and academicians convene to share knowledge, cultivate valuable relationships, and catalyze new business. Visit us at www.ptc.org

