PTC’25 Awards to Celebrate Digital Infrastructure’s Brightest Stars
The PTC’25 Awards are about more than recognition... Our finalists represent the best of a dynamic and rapidly evolving industry, and we look forward to honoring their achievements.”HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES, December 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Pacific Telecommunications Council (PTC) has announced the shortlist for its annual PTC’25 Awards, honoring leaders and innovators transforming the digital infrastructure and telecommunications ecosystem. The finalists represent cutting-edge achievements shaping the future of global connectivity.
— Brian Moon, CEO, PTC
Winners will be announced at the PTC’25 Awards Ceremony on Wednesday, 22 January 2025, during PTC’s Annual Conference in Honolulu, Hawaii. This signature event will celebrate outstanding contributions from individuals, companies, and projects shaping progress and innovation across the industry.
“The PTC’25 Awards are about more than recognition,” said Brian Moon, CEO of PTC. “They celebrate the bold ideas, transformative projects, and extraordinary leadership reshaping how we connect and communicate. Our finalists represent the best of a dynamic and rapidly evolving industry, and we look forward to honoring their achievements.”
This year’s shortlist highlights the ingenuity of the global ICT community, showcasing innovative technologies, groundbreaking projects, and visionary leadership.
Shortlisted nominees (in alphabetical order by company) include:
Aligned Data Centers
AT&T Business
Blue Arcus
China Unicom
CtrlS Datacenters
DigitalBridge
Kacific Broadband Satellites Ltd
Lefdal Mine Datacenter
n-hop technologies Limited
NEXTDC
Northshore
River Advisers
Scala Data Centers
Spark New Zealand
ST Telemedia Global Data Centres
SUBCO
Synspective
Telin
Tillered
TM Global
Women in Data Centers
Zenlayer
In addition, individual awards will be presented in the following categories:
Outstanding Young Leader Award (35 and under)
Outstanding CEO Award
PTC Distinguished Researcher Award
PTC Next Gen Award
Richard J. Barber Distinguished Service Award
Join us at PTC’25 to connect with industry leaders, innovators, and changemakers as we celebrate excellence and inspire the next wave of digital transformation. For more information, please visit us at www.ptc.org
About PTC
Founded in 1978, PTC is a non-profit membership organization committed to advancing digital infrastructure, telecommunications, and ICT on a global scale, with a focus on the Pacific Rim. PTC serves as a central hub within the digital infrastructure community, nurturing innovation, fostering business growth, and promoting collaboration among stakeholders through a diverse range of events and initiatives. Foremost among these is the PTC Annual Conference, a prestigious gathering held in Honolulu, Hawaii, in January, where C-level executives, technologists, thought leaders, investors, researchers, and academicians convene to share knowledge, cultivate valuable relationships, and build new business opportunities. www.ptc.org.
Media Team
Pacific Telecommunications Council
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.