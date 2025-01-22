Attorney General Jackley Announces DCI Investigation of Possible Explosives at State Prison Site in Lincoln County
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2025
Contact: Tony Mangan, Communications Director, 605-773-6878
PIERRE, S.D. – South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley announces the State Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) is investigating the report of possible explosives being located at the site of the new state prison in Lincoln County.
“Lincoln County law enforcement received the first call of possible explosives at the site, and we are working together to address the concerns,” said Attorney General Jackley. “Their prompt response allowed DCI to quickly start the investigation with our DCI Bomb Unit.”
Attorney General Jackley said this is an on-going investigation and no other details are being released. The public is asked to stay away from the scene.
-30-
