Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,342 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 402,153 in the last 365 days.

Attorney General Jackley Announces DCI Investigation of Possible Explosives at State Prison Site in Lincoln County

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2025

Contact: Tony Mangan, Communications Director, 605-773-6878 

PIERRE, S.D. – South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley announces the State Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) is investigating the report of possible explosives being located at the site of the new state prison in Lincoln County.

“Lincoln County law enforcement received the first call of possible explosives at the site, and we are working together to address the concerns,” said Attorney General Jackley. “Their prompt response allowed DCI to quickly start the investigation with our DCI Bomb Unit.”

Attorney General Jackley said this is an on-going investigation and no other details are being released. The public is asked to stay away from the scene.

-30-

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Attorney General Jackley Announces DCI Investigation of Possible Explosives at State Prison Site in Lincoln County

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more