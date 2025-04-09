Attorney General Jackley Announces Former State Employee Pleads Guilty to Four Forgery-Related Charges

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Tuesday, April 8, 2025

Contact: Tony Mangan, Communications Director, 605-773-6878

PIERRE, S.D. – South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley announces a Springfield, S.D. woman has pleaded guilty to four forgery-related charges connected to crimes committed while she was an employee of the South Dakota Department of Public Safety and performing contract work for the Department of Health.

Renee Strong, 55, pleaded guilty Tuesday in Hughes County Circuit Court to two Class 6 felony counts of Offering False or Forged Instruments for Filing or Recording in a Public Office and two Class 5 felony counts of Forgery. She will be sentenced at 10:30 a.m. June 10.

Each felony count of Offering False or Forged Instruments for Filing or Recording in a Public Office carries a maximum sentence of two years in prison and a $4,000 fine. Each felony count of Forgery carries a maximum sentence of five years in prison and a $10,000 fine.

Strong is accused of forging and falsifying food service inspection reports while performing inspections for the Department of Health through a contract with the Department of Public Safety.

South Dakota’s Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) investigated the case, and the Attorney General’s Office is prosecuting the case.

