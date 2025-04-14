Attorney General Jackley and Attorneys General Demand Congress Prohibit PBMS From Owning Pharmacies to Protect Consumers

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Monday, April 14, 2025

Contact: Tony Mangan, Communications Director, 605-773-6878

PIERRE, S.D. – South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley and 38 other Attorneys General demand Congress prohibit pharmacy benefit managers from owning or operating pharmacies.

Pharmacy Benefit Managers (PBMs) are third-party administrators of prescription drug programs for health plans, but who in recent years have begun owning pharmacies. Each of the top six PBMs operate their own affiliated pharmacies, while five of the top six are also a part of parent conglomerates that operate insurance companies and health care clinics.

“These managers are controlling prices that harm independent pharmacies and the public,” said Attorney General Jackley. “Congress needs to take action to protect small business owners and our consumers.”

Other Attorneys General who are part of the group that signed onto the letter sent by

Arkansas, Massachusetts, Missouri, and Vermont: Alaska, American Samoa, Arizona, California, Delaware, District of Columbia, Hawaii, Illinois, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maine, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, North Dakota, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, Utah, Virgin Islands, Virginia, Washington, West Virginia, Wisconsin, and Wyoming.

To read the letter, click here.

-30-