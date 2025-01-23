Central Confinement Service Announces the 2025 Central Confinement Service Cattle Symposium

COLUMBUS, NE, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Central Confinement Service (CCS) is excited to announce the 2025 Central Confinement Service Cattle Symposium , to be held on March 18th, 2025, at the La Vista Conference Center in La Vista, Nebraska. This premier event will bring together cattle producers from Nebraska and surrounding states to explore innovative solutions for improving cattle production, health, and efficiency.The 2025 Central Confinement Service Cattle Symposium will feature a lineup of expert speakers, including Bre Beals of AgriFinancial, who will discuss financing options for cattle operations; Todd Drake of Balance4ward, who will explore strategies for successful cattle feeding; Shawn Ryan of FerAppease, who will share insights on reducing stress and improving cattle health; Craig Scott of BION Environmental who will delve into the opportunities in Bio gas; and CCS cattle experts Brad Linabery and Dave Orr who will debate the pros and cons of fabric buildings versus steel.In addition to these valuable sessions, attendees will have the opportunity to network with industry leaders and explore the latest products and services at the vendor trade show."We are thrilled to host this event for cattle producers in Nebraska and the surrounding states," said Brian Turner, CEO of Central Confinement Service. "The Beef Cattle Symposium offers a unique opportunity for producers to gain critical knowledge and network with experts who can help them enhance their operations."In addition to the insightful presentations and networking opportunities, the symposium will feature a grand prize drawing and a social hour for attendees to connect and exchange ideas.Event Details:Date: March 18, 2025Location: La Vista Conference Center, La Vista, NebraskaTicket Sales: Tickets are now available for purchase on the official event website.The event is presented by Central Confinement Service, a leading provider of design and construction services for beef, swine, poultry, and dairy facilities. With over 40 years of experience, CCS specializes in delivering state-of-the-art agricultural facilities that meet the needs of today’s modern livestock operations.To register for the event and to learn more, visit https://cencon.com or contact CCS at 800-443-8305 or via email at contact@cencon.com.For media inquiries, please contact: Joey Heisterman - 402-563-6041Central Confinement Service LLCPhone: 800-443-8305Email: contact@cencon.comAbout Central Confinement ServiceCentral Confinement Service LLC (CCS) has been providing professional design and construction services for agricultural facilities for over 40 years. Specializing in cattle, swine, poultry, and dairy facilities, CCS is committed to providing sustainable, efficient, and high-quality solutions to livestock producers across the Midwest.

