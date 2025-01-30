Massive Opinion Shift: Consumers Now Welcome AI Customer Service, According to New Study

Survey finds confidence in the use of AI for customer service surging 18 points in just six months.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As AI tools keep improving, they’re already improving customer service experiences. That’s according to a new consumer survey of American consumers fielded by Callvu. According to the research, which collected the opinions of 467 U.S. consumers, most people believe that AI tools make customer service faster (62%) and easier (58%). Consumers also said that AI was able to consistently provide accurate answers (59%), solve problems on the first call/interaction (58%), and deliver appropriate privacy and security (52%).

Callvu compared many of the survey's findings to a similar study conducted in March. Each survey sample reflected the most recent U.S. Census data for gender, age, income, race/ethnicity, and regionality. Consumer experience with AI customer service tools grew dramatically in the period between the surveys. In October, 75% said they had used an AI assistant for customer service, a 16-point gain over March’s 59%.

“We’ve seen a massive shift in consumer attitudes about AI customer service tools in just a few months,” said Callvu Founder and CEO Ori Faran. “As AI experiences improve, consumers are taking notice and recognizing how the technology can make their lives better.”

Both of Callvu’s research studies asked respondents which type of service was better at delivering particular customer-service benefits: live human agents or AI. While live agents outscored AI tools on most dimensions in both surveys, AI closed the gaps by an average of 18 points on these factors between March and October.

AI Score Improvement in points 10/24 v. 3/24

-----------------------------------------------------------

+43 Understand complex problems better

+35 Solve problems in one call/session

+28 Better to vent my frustrations to

+23 Help me find the best deals and discounts

+20 Easier to use/get answers from

+18 Be more consistently accurate

+7 Be more courteous/polite

+4 Be more patient

+3 Answer simple questions faster

-5 Offer better security and privacy protection

+18 Average gain

The surveys also asked people if they would wait to speak with a live agent versus trying to use an AI assistant immediately the next time they had a customer service issue. In October, 37% of respondents said they would try AI immediately instead of waiting, a 164% increase versus the March survey figure of just 14%.

Continued Faran. “As AI experiences improve and more people try them, skepticism is being replaced with enthusiasm. Many customers are now pleased to see its power applied to their everyday challenges and questions.”

While the survey revealed positive perceptions about the use of AI in customer service, consumers were divided on how AI might affect other aspects of their lives. 50% of respondents say they are getting more pessimistic about how AI will affect their lives as they learn more about it, versus 31% who say they are growing more optimistic.

The Callvu AI in Customer Service October 2024 Survey is available without charge at https://go.callvu.com/ai-in-customer-service-trending.

About Callvu

Callvu empowers leading brands to redefine customer experience through cutting-edge digital and AI-driven technology. With a comprehensive suite of tools spanning digital micro apps, AI agents, and advanced automations, Callvu enables companies to deliver seamless, intuitive customer interactions and automation at scale. By bridging the gap between digital convenience and human touch, Callvu helps organizations reduce support costs, increase sales conversions, and build lasting customer loyalty. For more information, visit https://www.callvu.com.

